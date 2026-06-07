So much emphasis on “discovered” evidence in “burn bags” hidden in a secret room.

There are two important reasons that “burn bags” are an important part of the narrative.

“FBI Director Kash Patel is hinting that the government’s most closely guarded secrets could soon see the light of day - including secrets hidden in ‘burn bags.’”

“Patel repeated his claim to Hannity that he discovered ‘burn bags’ associated with the ‘Russiagate’ probe in a secret room in the department.

‘It’s basically a large paper bag that you use to destroy and literally shred and burn classified information,’ the director told the Fox Newshost. ‘So we not only found burn bags in a room that was locked away in FBI headquarters… the room was also off the map. It wasn’t on our blueprint.’”

“The files center on the FBI’s investigation into 2016 Russian election influence, which Trump has long decried as a ‘witch hunt.’”

https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-15795357/The-FBI-hidden-burn-bag-room-Kash-Patel.html

Evidence of the conspiracy to frame and remove Trump for Russian collusion was “discovered” in burn bags hidden in a secret room at FBI headquarters.

That secret room was a SCIF.

“Sources told Fox News Digital that Patel and his team discovered a previously undisclosed sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF) in the FBI headquarters.”

Open your minds to the possibility that Christopher Wray isn’t the traitor that everyone portrays him to be.

Who does Kash Patel accuse?

“Patel, in a June interview with podcast host Joe Rogan, revealed that he found a room full of documents and computer hard drives “that no one had ever seen or heard of.”

“Just think about this,” Patel told Rogan. “Me, as director of the FBI, the former ‘Russiagate guy,’ when I first got to the bureau, found a room that Comey and others hid from the world in the Hoover Building, full of documents and computer hard drives that no one had ever seen or heard of. Locked the key and hid access and just said, ‘No one’s ever gonna find this place.’”

Patel specifically accuses James Comey and NOT Christopher Wray.

Why?

Wasn’t Wray the previous FBI Director?

Didn’t Wray’s FBI “raid” Mar A Lago to prosecute Trump?

Mar A Lago was a trap.

Not for Wray, who was just following orders from AG Garland and Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Who was trapped?

Trump already told us that Jack Smith was trapped by the Mar A Lago raid.

Jack Smith is going to be indicted.

There’s a reason why both Patel and Trump constantly accuse Comey of crimes instead of Wray.

I believe Wray, with the help of David Bowdich, created that SCIF and “preserved” those documents scheduled for destruction by Comey, in order for Patel to discover.

My article on Bowdich:

Anybody remember this Q drop?

Q drop

2555

Dec 05, 2018 2:58:46 PM EST

oversight.house.gov/hearing/oversi…

Will another attempt to ‘delay’ be made?

Delay > > > D’s control House?

James Comey + Loretta Lynch

Move and countermoves.

See something.

Say something.

Q

>>

WHITAKER, HOROWITZ, HUBER, and WRAY.

Long meetings held within a SCIF [unusual] usually indicate something ‘highly important’ was discussed [planned]?

Q

We know that Horowitz and Huber, were actively investigating the Clinton Foundation and were directly reporting to Sessions.

Now they were reporting “secretly” to acting AG Whitaker, in a SCIF and Wray was included.

Why?

Q drop

787

Feb 18, 2018 5:49:07 PM EST

TRUST SESSIONS.

TRUST WRAY.

2018 WILL BE GLORIOUS.

Q

Wray is a KEY player.

Deception is required in WAR.

Do you really think that Comey was “preserving” the evidence of his TREASON?

I believe Comey thought that evidence had been destroyed.

Why do I believe that?

James Comey posted his seashells threat to Trump on May 15, 2025.

His prosecution over seashells is bigger than people realize.

I believe he learned something that put him in a panic and made him desperate to try and get a message out to his puppet masters.

What caused the panic?

Patel had found the burn bags then announced it in June.