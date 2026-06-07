Joe Lange

Joe Lange

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ALtab's avatar
ALtab
Jun 7

I’ve gone back and forth about Wray, but kept remembering the post to trust him. You may have just literally figured out the entire ‘why’! Now it can (and actually does) make perfect sense. He preserved the key evidence that Comey thought was gone. This one makes me smile, Joe, truly!

Thank you!!

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Sandra Levine's avatar
Sandra Levine
Jun 7

Trust Trump, Trust Q, my go to's!! I just hope we see the results in 2026 and not drag into another year. Thanks for encouraging reminders, Joe!

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