Joe Lange

Joe Lange

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Grow_Wizzard
Jun 7

Do I smell justice coming??? Seems like more and more disclosure on numerous areas, Sorros Funding of militant groups, Election fraud in numerous ways being exposed, Especially the 2020 election. Now Crossfire Hurricane being proven to be a coup,. Next they will expose Israel for the criminals the government is. Crimes against humanity, Genocide, etc. etc. etc... Seems like the pot is just beginning to boil, how bad will it overflow with criminals??? Great post Joe...Both of them...

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Craig Keefer's avatar
Craig Keefer
Jun 8

Comey was always a Hillary fixer. It would be splendid justice if he ends up being the grist stone she gets tied to.

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