James Comey was panicked, because secret evidence was discovered against him, that he thought was destroyed.

Instead, the “burn bags” of evidence had been preserved in a secret SCIF.

How do I know Comey is panicked?

This is what was included in these “burn bag” documents.

“Sources exclusively briefed Fox News Digital on some of the contents of the classified annex — including that the U.S. intelligence community had credible foreign sources indicating that the FBI would play a role in spreading the alleged Trump–Russia collusion narrative — before the bureau ever launched its controversial Crossfire Hurricane probe.

A source familiar with the contents of the classified annex told Fox News Digital that while it may not have been exactly clear in the moment what the intelligence collection meant, with the benefit of hindsight, it predicted the FBI’s next move “with alarming specificity.”

“Ultimately, the release of the classified annex will lend more credibility to the assertion that there was a coordinated plan inside the U.S. government to help the Clinton campaign stir up controversy connecting Trump to Russia,” the source, who was granted anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence matters that have not yet been made public, told Fox News Digital.”

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/patel-found-thousands-sensitive-trump-russia-probe-docs-inside-burn-bags-secret-room-fbi

Comey’s role in the Obama treason conspiracy, was to launch the Crossfire Hurricane investigation against Trump and paint the narrative to the public, that there was credible evidence.

None of this was ever supposed to be made public.

But somebody preserved and hid the evidence.

I would suggest that it was Christopher Wray.

Why?

Wray had two bosses.

Sessions and Garland.

What did Wray do under Sessions?

Q drop

1318

May 08, 2018 12:36:41 AM EDT

Who is the FBI director?

Who MUST approve the firing/dismissal of FBI agents?

Re_read FBI org change (open source - more in pipe)

If SESSIONS & WRAY are DC SWAMP/DEEP STATE why are they cleaning their respective houses?

Use LOGIC.

Why are they slow walking unredacted data?

Why are they slow walking doc disclosures?

Why is the White House backing up DOJ?

What if the same data is being used by other investigators?

What does it mean if a grand jury is impanelled?

Wray fired all the corrupt traitors in the FBI, who were involved in the conspiracy to frame Trump.

Wray also “protected” grand jury investigations from leakers in Congress.

Q drop

1711

Jul 26, 2018 12:44:26 PM EDT

Do you believe POTUS would allow a complete takeover of his DOJ if nothing was being done behind the scenes to hold people accountable?

When POTUS states “the swamp is being drained” do you believe it?

When POTUS states “it’s happening” do you believe it?

Do you believe POTUS would allow Sessions & [Rod Rosenstein] to run his DOJ if something wasn’t being done to his liking?

LOGICAL THINKING.

Trump chose Wray to head the FBI, AFTER he fired Comey.

Do you trust Wray?

Q said this, when an Anon encouraged members of the FBI to contact him as whistleblowers.

Q drop

433

Dec 22, 2017 11:14:17 AM EST

Anonymous

Thomas Paine

@Thomas1774Paine

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Follow @Thomas1774Paine

If you are FBI and don’t know who you can trust contact True Pundit or Kallstrom and we will take your Intel and protect your identity.

>>

TRUST WRAY.

Q

Comey is the traitor, not Wray.

The burn bags narrative is pointing to someone else too.

“Huma Abedin, a top aide to presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, revealed in a deposition last week that her boss destroyed her schedule as secretary of state on more than one occasion.”

“If there was a schedule that was created that was her Secretary of State daily schedule, and a copy of that was then put in the burn bag, that ... that certainly happened on ... on more than one occasion,” Abedin told lawyers representing Judicial Watch.”

https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2016/0705/Did-Hillary-Clinton-violate-protocol-by-using-burn-bags

Hillary “attempted” to destroy her emails. She also tried to destroy her schedule, of who she met with, by using “burn bags.”