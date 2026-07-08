When you realize “why” Trump hung the image of the Gold Eagle plaque on the White House and why it was made of gold instead of “cast iron, wood or bronze,” you will catch the SIGNAL that I have been talking about for years.

What does the Gold Eagle plaque represent?

It’s called the “Freedom Flyer.”

“The “freedom flyer” is a metal eagle plaque, typically made of cast iron, wood, or bronze, that represents financial freedom from debt.”

“Historically, homeowners hung these plaques above their front doors, garages, or on porches to publicly celebrate that they had paid off their mortgage in full.”

“Originating in the post-World War II era, the tradition was fueled by the G.I. Bill, which helped veterans purchase homes and sparked a culture of patriotism and financial independence.”

“While the custom declined in the 1970s, it remains a recognized symbol of a debt-free home”

Why did the custom decline in the 1970’s?

We went off the Gold Standard.

I have been saying for years now, that the ENTIRE national debt is FRAUD.

Trump is going to get rid of income taxes and prevent the American people from paying the debt.

Several things are happening at once, but they are all leading down the same path.

A return to the Gold Standard is coming.

And here’s some stories flying under the radar that are pointing to massive transformation coming.

1) “The talk of a U.S. 50-year bond, redeemable in gold...to be announced on July 4...is still floating around out there -- and not only refuses to go away, the commentary on it is increasing.”

Do you remember who first brought up the “50 year bond redeemable in gold?

It was Trump’s nominee to the Fed in his first term, Judy Shelton.

Is Trump going to announce a Gold backed Treasury on Independence Day?

Is that why Trump placed the Gold Freedom Flyer Eagle on the White House this week?

2) “Then there’s the eye-popping price tag for the limited U.S. mintage of the ‘Freedom Ringing – Liberty Bell Gold Coins and Silver Medals’. The 1-ounce gold is $19,600 -- and the half-ounce is $10,050. And dare I mentioned the price of the 1-ounce and half-ounce silver Liberty Bells...$1,500 and $750 respectively.”

Is the price of Gold and Silver about to massively spike higher?

3) “But the big kahuna continues to be the $10,000 to $20,000 December call options in gold...which first came to my attention in early March.”

“To quote @IntlStacker: Something very unusual is happening in CME Gold Options:

*$10,000 Call → 11,757 Open Interest!

*$15,000 Call → 27,348 Open Interest

*$20,000 Call → 30,021 Open Interest

Total open interest in all of these has risen substantially since I reported on them last about a month ago.

As @MBAeconmics added to the above thread: Today let us celebrate the #Comex December expiration $20,000 strike gold call option open interest surpassing 30,000 contracts. You are living through history ladies and gentlemen!”

There is a growing number of bets on COMEX that the price of Gold is getting ready to massively spike higher.

4) “And quietly over in China, was this news item from the South China Morning Post headlined “Major Chinese banks suspend individual trading on Shanghai Gold Exchange amid volatility.”

“It appears that the word is out to China’s large banks. China Construction Bank is closing its customer trading facilities for gold and silver on the Shanghai Gold Exchange from July 24th and ICBC made a similar announcement for the same date: “it would close agency personal auction trading through mobile banking, online banking. After the closure the closing selling and delivery operations of customers holding positions will be restricted”.

Coupled with Chinese banks reducing transaction fees to 0.2% on their customers’ gold accumulation accounts, these moves are clearly aimed at reducing speculation and encouraging accumulation. The common date of 24th July suggests an event is in the wings.”

https://silverseek.com/article/big-8-shorts-get-stuffed-again

So many GOLD stories are converging.