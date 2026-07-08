Joe Lange

Joe Lange

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Silent scorn's avatar
Silent scorn
18h

Thanks Joe! The suspense is killing me! I am going to be looking at what happens on the 24th too. But it does seem like our financial headlines are getting very fake, they seem to be recycling over and over a set of premises about why gold and silver do what they do on any given day. It’s oil, it’s Iran, it’s the Fed chair giving secret signals, it’s that the dollar is stronger today…..did I miss one? 🤣 I do also look forward to a day where the financial news is not fake as well as the rest of the news.

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Sandra Levine's avatar
Sandra Levine
18h

Each day one closer to 24 July. Thanks, Joe, for watching China news.

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