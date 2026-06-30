I would encourage everyone to relax on the two big “losses” at the Supreme Court.

Step back.

There’s something bigger happening.

Though I missed most of the news happening yesterday.

Trump’s reaction to his loss on “mail in ballots” was eye opening to me, because Trump didn’t seem too phased by the ruling.

He used some wording in his response, which downplayed the ruling and I think that was the KEY.

youtu.be/xGSNlA7-vBA?si…

Did you catch the part everyone missed?

“basically, they’re keeping it a little way that it is now”

Reminder.

Trump isn’t trying to get rid of ALL mail in ballots.

Just the fraudulent ones.

The largest group of “mail in ballots” come from the military.

Anybody remember the Bush vs Gore election?

“Gov. George W. Bush sued election officials in 13 Florida counties today for rejecting the absentee ballots of members of the military serving abroad, capitalizing on an issue that has been a public relations boon to the Republicans and that could determine the fate of hundreds of votes for the presidency.”

nytimes.com/2000/11/23/us/…

Now if anybody’s vote should be protected, it should definitely be the people who are risking their lives to protect our freedoms.

Trump is going to protect the “mail in ballots” of our military personnel.

But why did Trump say, the Supreme Court ruling was basically keeping it “a little” the way it is now?

The Supreme Court didn’t prevent ballots received AFTER election day from being counted, but did require the ballots to be “postmarked” by election day.

Why is that a big deal?

GAME THEORY.

Trump AND the Supreme Court are in the process of removing the avenues for cheating through mail in ballots in the FUTURE, while at the same time, preventing the future lawsuits that try and prevent military ballots that were mailed by election day.

Don’t forget:

The U.S. Postal Service is refusing all “mail in ballots” that are not verified by the federal registry proving citizenship.

And the Postal Service owns a patent on blockchain technology associated with “mail in ballots.”

None of this is a coincidence.

What looked like a loss, actually helped cement in the Constitution, that ALL mail in ballots must be “postmarked” by election day.

Blockchain technology will be used to “prove” that postmark in the FUTURE.

Never forget that Trump is playing the “long game” and trying to establish as many legal “safeguards” as possible.

Same with the birthright citizenship “loss.”

It looks really bad, but most people are missing the same “playbook” by Kavanaugh, when Trump took his first loss at the Supreme Court over tariffs.

Trump purposely used a specific law on tariffs that was rejected by the Supreme Court.

He knew it would be rejected.

Trump was purposely “limiting” the broad use of that specific law by past presidents, so that presidents in the FUTURE, can’t use it to get rid of his tariffs.

What did Trump do?

The same day, he took Kavanaugh’s “advice” and reinstated the tariffs using the law that is now deemed Constitutional.

Kavanaugh just did the same thing with “birthright citizenship.”

He outlined the legal pathway that the Supreme Court will approve, for “ending” birthright citizenship.

From Senator Eric Schmitt:

——————

“The majority tried to constitutionalize unlimited birthright citizenship. But Justice Kavanaugh MAY have left Congress a door.”

“I’m filing legislation to walk through it.”

“And I’ll keep working on a constitutional amendment to restore American citizenship.”

———————

Rand Paul has also declared that he is for the amendment.

Have you noticed Rand has flipped and now supporting Trump?

Trump is playing the long game and this “loss,” will be turned into a “win” but more importantly, immigration law will be permanently changed to prevent birthright citizenship in the FUTURE.

What’s happened at the Supreme Court over the last two days, is not the end of the story.

The “end results” are what really matters and that’s the game that Trump is playing.