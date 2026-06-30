Joe Lange

Joe Lange

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Jim Moore's avatar
Jim Moore
8h

This is a great reminder to us that he is all about the long game. We are naturally impatient and want results now (justice, election integrity, financial). I see a theme here. I believe God is working through DJT and others on his time not ours to bring about the change we are all seeking.

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Anna's avatar
Anna
8h

"The “end results” are what really matters and that’s the game that Trump is playing."

That's what we are all praying for. Thanks Joe!

🙏

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