For those who read my long 🧵 on Syria and Benghazi.

There’s another big story that I didn’t include, but is also very important.

When the CIA/shadow government is selling weapons, and materials to build nuclear bombs to our enemies, they need lots of “cash.”

Obama, Hillary and McCain removed Gaddafi in order to create a “safe haven” training center for ISIS in Benghazi.

Then they were laundering money by selling Libya’s weapons to ISIS in Syria, including tens of thousands of shoulder fired missiles, in order to topple Assad.

But something else happened that goes unreported.

It wasn’t just Libya’s weapons stockpiles that were stolen.

Gaddafi had a lot of GOLD that went missing and has never been recovered.

Hillary learned about Gaddafi’s GOLD from Sidney Blumenthal, who was working for the Clinton Foundation at the time.

Coincidence?

But how do you launder a whole lot of GOLD?

You will never guess which country it was laundered through and how Secretary of State Hillary Clinton set up the conditions for it to be laundered.

Excerpt from my Substack article:

—————————————

Gaddafi held a lot of gold, and that caught Hillary’s eye. That’s why she celebrated the death of Gaddafi.

More from The Ecologist:

“The Secretary of State’s victory lap was indeed premature, if what we’re talking about is the officially stated goal of humanitarian intervention. But her newly-released emails reveal another agenda behind the Libyan war; and this one, it seems, was achieved.

Mission accomplished?

Of the 3,000 emails released from Hillary Clinton’s private email server in late December 2015, about a third were from her close confidante Sidney Blumenthal, the attorney who defended her husband in the Monica Lewinsky case.

One of these emails, dated April 2, 2011, reads in part:

“Qaddafi’s government holds 143 tons of gold, and a similar amount in silver ... This gold was accumulated prior to the current rebellion and was intended to be used to establish a pan-African currency based on the Libyan golden Dinar. This plan was designed to provide the Francophone African Countries with an alternative to the French franc (CFA).”

In a ‘source comment’, the original declassified email adds:

“According to knowledgeable individuals, this quantity of gold and silver is valued at more than $7 billion.”

The Obama administration planned the chaos in Libya, and were laundering money, by selling weapons to Al Qaeda and ISIS.

I laid out all the evidence of that operation in my Benghazi articles.

But that wasn’t the only reason that Obama and Hillary removed Gaddafi. They destroyed the Libyan government in order to force Libya back into the central bank debt system, and to prevent the creation of a gold backed currency for the continent of Africa.

Q mentioned that, in a drop that listed all the central banks in the world alphabetically.

—————

Q drop

137

Nov 11, 2017 11:32:20 PM EST

LIBYA: Central Bank of LIBYA (Their most recent conquest)

—————

Libya was once again FORCED back into the cabal controlled central bank system. Gold was a threat. It had given Libya “economic independence,” and was now threatening to free the entire continent of Africa, from European and American control.

Hillary and Obama knew how much gold and silver Gaddafi owned. So this news story shouldn’t have come as any surprise.

“The World Gold Council, which reported that Libya’s gold reserves dropped from 143.82 tons in 2011 to 116.64 tons by 2014, a loss of 27 tons. Some estimates suggest that up to 20% of Libya’s gold stock—around 28 to 30 tons—was stolen or disappeared during the 2011 revolution.”

None of that stolen Libya gold has ever been recovered.

I believe that gold was laundered through Moldova, which Hillary had set up as a “conduit” of corruption with the help of her oligarch friend, who was being represented by the Podesta Group.

—————————————

I bet you never guessed Moldova.

Moldova connected to Hillary and the Podesta Group?

For those who read my long 🧵 on Syria and Benghazi.

There’s another big story that I didn’t include, but is also very important.

When the CIA/shadow government is selling weapons, and materials to build nuclear bombs to our enemies, they need lots of “cash.”

Obama, Hillary and McCain removed Gaddafi in order to create a “safe haven” training center for ISIS in Benghazi.

Then they were laundering money by selling Libya’s weapons to ISIS in Syria, including tens of thousands of shoulder fired missiles, in order to topple Assad.

But something else happened that goes unreported.

It wasn’t just Libya’s weapons stockpiles that were stolen.

Gaddafi had a lot of GOLD that went missing and has never been recovered.

Hillary learned about Gaddafi’s GOLD from Sidney Blumenthal, who was working for the Clinton Foundation at the time.

Coincidence?

But how do you launder a whole lot of GOLD?

You will never guess which country it was laundered through and how Secretary of State Hillary Clinton set up the conditions for it to be laundered.

Excerpt from my Substack article:

—————————————

Gaddafi held a lot of gold, and that caught Hillary’s eye. That’s why she celebrated the death of Gaddafi.

More from The Ecologist:

“The Secretary of State’s victory lap was indeed premature, if what we’re talking about is the officially stated goal of humanitarian intervention. But her newly-released emails reveal another agenda behind the Libyan war; and this one, it seems, was achieved.

Mission accomplished?

Of the 3,000 emails released from Hillary Clinton’s private email server in late December 2015, about a third were from her close confidante Sidney Blumenthal, the attorney who defended her husband in the Monica Lewinsky case.

One of these emails, dated April 2, 2011, reads in part:

“Qaddafi’s government holds 143 tons of gold, and a similar amount in silver ... This gold was accumulated prior to the current rebellion and was intended to be used to establish a pan-African currency based on the Libyan golden Dinar. This plan was designed to provide the Francophone African Countries with an alternative to the French franc (CFA).”

In a ‘source comment’, the original declassified email adds:

“According to knowledgeable individuals, this quantity of gold and silver is valued at more than $7 billion.”

The Obama administration planned the chaos in Libya, and were laundering money, by selling weapons to Al Qaeda and ISIS.

I laid out all the evidence of that operation in my Benghazi articles.

But that wasn’t the only reason that Obama and Hillary removed Gaddafi. They destroyed the Libyan government in order to force Libya back into the central bank debt system, and to prevent the creation of a gold backed currency for the continent of Africa.

Q mentioned that, in a drop that listed all the central banks in the world alphabetically.

—————

Q drop

137

Nov 11, 2017 11:32:20 PM EST

LIBYA: Central Bank of LIBYA (Their most recent conquest)

—————

Libya was once again FORCED back into the cabal controlled central bank system. Gold was a threat. It had given Libya “economic independence,” and was now threatening to free the entire continent of Africa, from European and American control.

Hillary and Obama knew how much gold and silver Gaddafi owned. So this news story shouldn’t have come as any surprise.

“The World Gold Council, which reported that Libya’s gold reserves dropped from 143.82 tons in 2011 to 116.64 tons by 2014, a loss of 27 tons. Some estimates suggest that up to 20% of Libya’s gold stock—around 28 to 30 tons—was stolen or disappeared during the 2011 revolution.”

None of that stolen Libya gold has ever been recovered.

I believe that gold was laundered through Moldova, which Hillary had set up as a “conduit” of corruption with the help of her oligarch friend, who was being represented by the Podesta Group.

—————————————

I bet you never guessed Moldova.

Moldova connected to Hillary and the Podesta Group?