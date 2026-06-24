Joe Lange

Joe Lange

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Bobi Sue Dinardi's avatar
Bobi Sue Dinardi
7d

I read every word you write becuz you took the time to write the story & share with us.

Don't stop writing!! It's your blessing and ours too when you share with us. Good job!

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Bruce Kolinski, P.E. (Retired)'s avatar
Bruce Kolinski, P.E. (Retired)
7d

Great history update. Thank you. If you put this history in a spec movie script, I doubt it would sell. The evil reality these order-following pawns of privilege orchestrate at the behest of their handlers is so astonishing, it would be difficult to suspend disbelief. What do THEY say? Truth is stranger than fiction. Hopefully, at the end of this story, rule of law will Trump lawlessness. (Pun intended.)

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