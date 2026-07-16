Is Lindsey Graham’s sudden death, a bigger mystery than it seems?

Cardiac arrest?

JoeM’s post raises some questions and possibilities.

There are several possibilities, but Trump is engaged in a “clandestine” WAR.

The full truth is hidden.

Why?

Art of War.

Deception and misinformation is required in WAR.

Here’s some “coincidences” that make me question the official story.

What we know.

Lindsey Graham attended the NATO summit in Turkey and met with several key individuals.

After the NATO meetings, the Secret Service convinced Trump there was a credible threat and the “new” AF1 may be vulnerable.

Trump then flew the old AF1 to a U.S. military base in the UK and then took the “new” AF1 back to America.

Seems like a real threat, but only in the area of Turkey and Europe.

Two things to consider:

Israel notified Trump of a “new” threat from Iran, while in Turkey.

Was it a real threat?

Or a false accusation by Israel, to keep the war against Iran and Hezbollah going?

Or was it just a “cover story” for something else entirely?

Was Israel helping Trump by “creating” a cover story, in order to distract the “real threat” and give them a false sense of security?

Trump publicly claimed when questioned about the threat, that he has given orders to destroy Iran completely if he’s assassinated.

That story carried the narrative but what didn’t get much attention, was what Trump said specifically about the “threat” itself.

“No, no. Israel came up with nothing. No, no,” he tells the New York Post in a phone interview. “I’ve been No. 1 [on Iran’s kill list] for a long time, and it’s the way life is.”

“The only thing is, I’ve left instructions — if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before,” Trump says. “I hope you’ll miss me.”

https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/trump-denies-that-israel-passed-on-intel-about-iranian-plot-to-assassinate-him/

People focus on the retaliation part of Trump’s response but ignore the part that said that Israel didn’t offer evidence of a “new” threat.

Remember, Israel is infested with corrupt deep state puppets like every other country.

And the military industrial complex in Israel is definitely upset that Trump is about to sell F-35’s to Turkey because they were the only NATO country to assist us in our military operations against Iran.

You would think that Israel would welcome Turkey’s help, but instead, they are now using the same “forever war” rhetoric against Turkey that they used again Iran.

Is Trump exposing the deep state in Israel?

Certainly a possibility.

Who do you think is the greater threat to Trump?

A destroyed and degraded Iran, or the military industrial complex in Israel?

Certainly the deep state in Israel, is now a greater threat to Trump than Iran.

But there is another threat to Trump that is also greater than Iran in my opinion.

And Turkey’s proximity to the Ukraine war isn’t a coincidence.

Lindsey Graham did not travel back to America with Trump.

Instead, he went to Ukraine to meet Zelensky and “tour” Ukraine’s “secret” drone manufacturing plant.

Even posing for pictures holding one of the new drones.

Lindsey Graham died hours after returning from that visit to Ukraine.

Coincidence?

Is that the full story?

What isn’t being revealed?

What’s surprising to me, is that phones were allowed into the “secret” factory and pictures were allowed to be taken.

Phones are vulnerable to many types of surveillance.

Speaking of phones.

Anybody remember when Q said this, about Lindsey Graham’s best friend “No name” McCain?

————

Q drop

1092

Apr 08, 2018 5:49:42 PM EDT

We love PHONES!

No name should know better.

Q

———

The phones Q is talking about, were present at these meetings between McCain and ISIS.

They allowed geolocation, audio capture and pictures of McCain posing with ISIS members he was helping to fund and arm in Syria.

Did Lindsey Graham make the same mistake?