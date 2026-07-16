Joe Lange

Joe Lange

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Ginger Silver's avatar
Ginger Silver
2d

I remember an episode where Lindsey phon was intercepted while he was flying in an internal flight. It was several years ago. I remember very well photos of Lindsey with no name McCaine in ukraine too, ImmediayelynI thougjt ti those pics and if my memory is not make me a joke with Obama too ? The 3 together ?

I think coincidences are too MUCH. Something was going on.

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Aliwister's avatar
Aliwister
2d

If I recollect correctly, kloubachar mixes into the mccain/lindsay connections as well. Might get interesting if she squares off with Mr Pillow for MN governor!?! God Bless!!!

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