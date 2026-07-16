Lindsey Graham’s Sudden Death

Part 2 🧵

Lindsey Graham was at the NATO summit in Turkey.

What’s interesting, is who he met with personally.

From Lindsey Graham:

“I wanted to offer my readout regarding two meetings in particular from today’s deliberations at the NATO Summit in Turkey. The first was with my Senate colleagues on CODEL Shaheen and President Zelensky from Ukraine and the second was with President Al Sharaa from Syria. Here are my takeaways.”

Why were these meetings a big deal?

Lindsey Graham has been one of the biggest pro-Israel defenders in the Senate for a long time and also a “warmonger.”

Suddenly, he flipped publicly on two important issues that Israel seems to be concerned about.

1) Selling F-35’s to Turkey.

2) Partnering and working with President Al Sharaa in Syria.

Would that make Lindsey a target?

He carries a lot of influence in the Senate.

Those new positions, would definitely make him a threat to the “deep state military industrial complex” in Israel, but not necessarily all of Israeli leadership.

Trump is working with many allies, in many governments across the globe, to remove the cabal’s control over everything.

Trump does have allies in Israel, in spite of what the anti-Israel influencers tell people.

All of these developments surrounding Lindsey’s death, tell me that there’s more to the story.

I’m not blaming Israel.

It’s just a possibility.

We can only speculate because we might never know the full story.

Is it possible that Lindsey Graham suffered cardiac arrest shortly after returning from Ukraine?

Of course.

But it’s hard for me to ignore the number of coincidences surrounding his untimely death.

As I mentioned in my previous post, Lindsey Graham had visited the “secret” drone factory in Ukraine and taken phones inside the facility to take pictures.

Was that a mistake or intentional?

Here’s a post from a pro-Russian commentator on X, who covers a lot of the war in Ukraine from a perspective we don’t see in American media.

“Yesterday, US senator, Lindsey Graham visited Ukraine to assure Zelensky support of the United States.”

“The warmonger was shown a “secret” drone manufacturing facility in Kiev.”

“Well, this facility no longer exists after strikes by the Russian MoD. Without warning, 6 missiles struck two manufacturing facilities in the Kiev region. The RuMoD confirmed strikes on drone sites which started a huge fire.”

“IF” this is true, and the drone factory was destroyed AFTER Lindsey visited the site, then taking “phones” into the factory was either a mistake or intentional, to target the facility for destruction.

Wouldn’t that speed up the peace process?

What better way to FORCE Zelensky to the peace table, than to destroy his drone manufacturing capability, just as his new drones are beginning to have an effect and encourage European support?

Phones are the KEY.

Q told us several times, that military intelligence captures all electronic data.

————

Q drop

999

Apr 03, 2018 8:57:04 PM EDT

Why is Epstein spending $29mm to bury the tunnels underneath his temple on Epstein Island?

Problem.

PHONES were allowed in.

These people are stupid.

Q

———

Capturing ALL electronic data is a huge military advantage.

So here is the question:

Did Lindsey Graham purposely reveal the location of the “secret” drone facility, in order to “target” it for destruction and speed up the end to the war in Ukraine?

Trump wants a quick end to the war.

Did Lindsey help Trump by betraying Zelensky’s trust?

Has the drone factory been destroyed?

Ukraine would never admit it and neither would the media.

We can only speculate.

But if it has, wouldn’t that make Lindsey a target of Zelensky’s?

If that advanced drone factory is destroyed, Ukraine is defenseless.

Has Ukraine targeted people outside of Ukraine for assassination?

What happened in Monaco recently?

Timing?