Joe Lange

Joe Lange

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
2d

Both Ukraine and the Israeli deep state had a motive to take out Lindsey. As you say, we many never know for sure. But I think you are right, the phones played a role. I will now give Lindsey the benefit of the doubt. We must remember he was a JAG officer. And remember his unusual questioning of Kavanaugh at his confirmation hearing.

Trump trusted Graham for a reason.

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Nancy plummer's avatar
Nancy plummer
2d

So what about Graham not really being dead? Helped DJT end the Ukraine war with exact location, maybe he will have a new identity.

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