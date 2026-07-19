Joe Lange

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MillStone65's avatar
MillStone65
2d

If Trump is working with BRICS, then I would anticipate the Ukraine war and the Iran war will be resolved at the same time as Putin and Trump "help" each other out.

This definitely makes sense if the deals are "done".

How do you shift the Overton window on Putin/Russia? Putin helps seal the deal with Iran. Trump seals the deal for Putin with Ukraine/EU and Trump declares Russia a dear ally.

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Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
2d

Always more to the story. Trust GOD and wait for the reveal.

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