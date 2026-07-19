Lindsey Graham was at the NATO summit in Turkey with a handful of other Senators, working on issues to help Ukraine.

He had supposedly secured an agreement with Trump, to place stronger sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil and gas.

But the two countries that Lindsey was referring to, were China and India.

Both of which are members of BRICS+ along with Russia.

They have ALREADY created a new financial system for trade outside of the SWIFT system and as I have written about many times, I believe they are all working with Trump to take down the centralized financial system that includes SWIFT.

So were the sanctions a ploy to gain Zelensky’s trust?

Guess what else Zelensky was requesting from Lindsey and Trump?

“Only two countries currently hold licenses to manufacture Patriot missiles. If the U.S. president follows through on his promise, Ukraine would become the third.

The meeting between the Ukrainian and U.S. presidents during the NATO summit in Ankara marked a major breakthrough in bilateral defense cooperation. It was accompanied by what could become one of the most significant announcements in Ukraine’s air defense history.

According to U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukraine will receive a license to manufacture missiles for the Patriot air defense system.”

That seems like a huge deal don’t you think?

Here’s what Trump said:

“That way, you won’t be able to complain that we aren’t giving you enough. Make them yourselves,” Trump said.

He also added that Ukraine would be able to master production relatively quickly, “once we explain how to do it.”

Can you see the contradiction?

Isn’t Trump trying to quickly end the war in Ukraine to bring peace and save lives?

Wouldn’t allowing Ukraine to create their own Patriot missiles for “defense,” just extend the war even longer?

I can’t help but think that this was a concession to Zelensky, through negotiations with Lindsey, in order to gain Zelensky’s trust.

Trust for what?

“Access” to Ukraine’s “secret” drone factory that would be responsible for assembling Patriot missiles.

Was this deception by Trump and Lindsey to get Zelensky to reveal his drone factory, so it could be targeted for destruction?

Wouldn’t that bring the war to a much faster end?

I believe Trump offering Zelensky the “license” and instructions on manufacturing of Patriot missiles was “bait.”

Why?

Because the only two countries that are currently licensed to build Patriot missiles (Japan/Germany) are still reliant on critical parts from American manufacturers.

And it will take several years for Ukraine to build the first missile.

“At this stage, it remains unclear which Patriot interceptor Ukraine could receive a production license for. Regardless of whether the program involves the PAC-2 GEM-T or the PAC-3 MSE, establishing a production facility and beginning serial deliveries would almost certainly take several years.”

https://en.defence-ua.com/industries/how_quickly_could_ukraine_master_patriot_missile_production_if_the_us_really_grants_the_worlds_third_license-19072.html

It would take Ukraine several years to produce their first Patriot missile.

Does anybody think that this war will still be going on several years from now?

I think Trump is ALREADY working on ending this war in the background and “IF” that “secret” drone factory was recently destroyed, the odds of the war ending sooner rather than later, has massively increased.

Before these events, we were getting several media stories of Ukrainian drones taking out Russian oil facilities and shipping.

If those stories suddenly cease or vastly diminish, then maybe we can assume the factory was actually destroyed.

Trump isn’t a fan of Zelensky and has accused him of standing in the way of peace.

I think Trump already knows that this licensing “offer” is for show and won’t actually happen, till years after the war is over and Zelensky is no longer in power.

These are also “defensive” missiles.

Trump is pushing to end the war and save lives on both sides.

Does Lindsey’s death jeopardize this deal?

Is peace now coming?