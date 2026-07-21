Joe Lange

Joe Lange

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Rich's avatar
Rich
10h

I think Americans would be very interested in finding out who has already been executed. I hear there have been several people we were hoping would be held accountable

Can't wait to get confirmation on what I've read

MAGA

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
10hEdited

I had recently surmised that Graham may have been a "double agent". But really, after No Name's execution Lindsey was flipped. I can now understand why he so blatantly called for Putin to be taken out. Trump and Putin surely were working together to eventually remove the deep state proxy regime in Ukraine.

Thanks Joe!

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