I believe Lindsey Graham was working with Trump on foreign policy issues to end forever wars and remove deep state dictators.

His “warmonger” reputation was a useful tool that could be used by Trump.

They had a great relationship, regardless of what people think about Lindsey.

But that wasn’t always the case.

Lindsey used to be really good friends with “no name” McCain.

That’s why he criticized Trump early on.

But everything changed.

I have said for years, that Lindsey was leveraged because of his involvement with McCain in foreign affairs.

When did things change?

After McCain’s death.

What the media will never tell you, is that McCain didn’t die from cancer.

That was the “narrative.”

The truth is, McCain was put to death for treason and because we are still engaged in a real war with a dangerous enemy, that truth is still hidden.

What people don’t realize is the timing of McCain’s death, coincided with two important events.

The first was the vote to repeal Obamacare.

Lindsey Graham was a cosponsor pushing for the repeal and he had supposedly gained McCain’s support.

But in McCain’s biggest show of defiance against Trump, he waited to be the final vote for repeal, then gathered media attention as he voted “thumbs down.”

McCain showed Trump that he would defy him on everything.

He had been a big proponent for repealing Obamacare until Trump was pushing for it and it looked like it was about to happen.

But that wasn’t why McCain was killed for treason.

The timeline is very important.

Hillary wasn’t supposed to lose.

When Trump became president, McCain took a “secret” emergency trip to Syria. That happened in February of 2017.

Nobody was supposed to know about this trip because we didn’t have diplomatic relations with Syria.

But this was McCain’s second “secret” trip to Syria to meet with a group of people, he called rebels and freedom fighters.

In reality, they were ISIS leaders in Syria, including Al Baghdadi.

Obama, Hillary and McCain were funding ISIS and arming them through Libya after the overthrow of Gaddafi.

Trump had already taken the gloves off the military to destroy ISIS.

We were battling them in Mosul, Iraq and planning to take back Raqqa, Syria from them, when McCain made this “secret” trip to Syria.

“On Wednesday, the U.S.-led anti-ISIS coalition pushed further into Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city, in a bid to wrest control of it from ISIS, which captured the city in 2014. Meanwhile, the U.S. military and its allies have for months been preparing a campaign to retake Raqqa in Syria, where ISIS has its de facto capital.

Members of Congress rarely travel to Syria, as it does not have diplomatic ties to the U.S.”

https://abcnews.com/Politics/mccain-makes-secret-trip-syria-meet-us-military/story?id=45680390

Was McCain just meeting with our troops, or was he actually warning our enemies?

McCain was worried about evidence of TREASON in Syria, stemming from his previous trip back in 2013.

Q told us McCain was panicked.

———-

Q drop

1087

Apr 08, 2018 4:44:21 PM EDT

>>

No name in Syria.

Timeline.

Purpose?

Who attended?

No name panic.

Health cover.

Fast.

Q

>>

You have more than you know.

Spider web.

Q

————-

McCain had met with ISIS leaders, including Al Baghdadi.

He was now contemplating a “health cover” story to attempt to escape justice.

———

Q drop

5

Oct 29, 2017 12:47:18 PM EDT

What if John M never had surgery and that was a cover for a future out if needed against prosecution?

———

McCain was an enemy combatant.

Just a coincidence that Lindsey questioned Kavanaugh at his confirmation hearing on that subject?

The timeline leading to McCain’s death is revealing.

Trump Twitter post on 5/10/2018:

“Five most wanted leaders of ISIS just captured.”

Not killed.

They were captured.

Panic in DC.

Q post on the same day:

———

Q drop

1326

May 10, 2018 11:15:01 AM EDT

mobile.twitter.com/realDonaldTrum…

Names?

No Name prev meeting(s)?

Panic?

Discussions of death/funeral?

Medical or escape?

Now comes the pain.

Q

TREASON