What’s really happening?

Did Lindsey Graham die from cardiac arrest?

Is there more to the story?

Possibly.

“IF” Lindsey purposely exposed the location of the “secret” drone factory in Ukraine and “IF” it was subsequently destroyed, then the deep state elements in Ukraine would certainly have motivation for revenge.

What if Ukraine intelligence targeted Lindsey Graham?

They were caught doing a similar thing recently in Monaco.

The timing of this story, a little more than a week before the NATO summit, couldn’t be more intriguing.

“The woman suspected of carrying out a parcel bombing in Monaco which injured a sanctioned Ukrainian multi-millionaire and his family has been found dead, Ukraine’s security service (SBU) has said.”

“A cross-border manhunt had been launched for Anastasiia Berezovska, a Ukrainian woman who officials believed had fled the wealthy city-state after planting the bomb in the entrance hall of an apartment building on 29 June.

The 39-year-old’s body was found buried in a forest in the Kyiv region with gunshot wounds to the head, according to the SBU and Ukraine’s prosecutor general.”

She had tried to kill a wealthy Ukrainian with Russian ties and businesses in Crimea.

“The SBU said she had communicated with her family and two men after entering Ukraine - a former law enforcement officer and a current officer in Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence, an agency of the Ministry of Defence.

The two men were investigated as possible accomplices in the Monaco attack based on information they repeatedly transferred funds to Berezovska’s “crypto and bank accounts”.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c5yz3770yg8o

A member of Ukraine’s intelligence agency and a former law enforcement officer were charged with murdering the assassin after it was discovered that they had paid her money and crypto.

Who was really behind the attempted assassination in Monaco?

Both men were arrested because Interpol knew who the suspect was and that she had fled back to Ukraine.

But who was really behind the assassination plot?

Does anybody think these two men weren’t taking orders from someone?

“IF” Lindsey had purposely betrayed Zelensky and targeted the Ukrainian drone factory for destruction, then Lindsey might certainly be in danger from retaliation.

It’s also a possibility that Russia killed Lindsey, considering that he has been one of the strongest voices against Putin in this war.

Many good researchers are exposing the very public threats made against Lindsey from Alexander Dugan, who is a big supporter of Putin because of their shared belief in traditional Russian values.

Here is his “deleted” post from the past.

Alexander Dugan:

“Better to k*ll this guy he is the problem for Trump. The world will be better without him.”

Does that automatically implicate Russia?

No.

I don’t believe Alexander Dugan speaks for the Kremlin or has a close relationship to Putin. I could be wrong, but Dugan has had a deep hatred for Ukraine after his daughter was killed by a car bomb. Our intelligence agencies suspected connections to the Ukrainian government.

Was Lindsey a threat to Russia?

His rhetoric certainly has been.

Remember this?

“Lindsey Graham said the only way Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ends is “for somebody in Russia to take this guy out”.

In a statement on Twitter, the outspoken Republican asks if the Russian president has a “Brutus” who can take out Mr Putin and end the war.”

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-60621796

That happened in 2022 and even the Biden White House distanced itself from Lindsey’s threats.

Did Putin take that threat seriously?

Has Russia been accused of assassinating enemies using heart attack inducing drugs?

Lindsey was at the NATO summit working with other Senators.

He was working with four Senators to bring sanctions against countries purchasing Russian oil and gas.

Is that a real threat to Russia?

Haven’t they ALREADY created a system outside of SWIFT to avoid sanctions?