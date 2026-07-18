Joe Lange

Joe Lange

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Rich's avatar
Rich
5h

I can't believe how many Americans have been convinced to support Ukraine. It shows how easily the MSM propaganda works on their low IQ

Smh

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NancyT's avatar
NancyT
6h

To trust Ukraine and Zelensky over Russia and Putin shows a deranged mind.

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