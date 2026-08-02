Trump got everything he wanted.

He placed Bill Pulte as “acting” DNI to fire deep state players in the intelligence community.

Pulte went through five rounds of firings.

He also released declassified documents daily to the American people, proving treason by members of the intelligence community.

The democrats and RINO’s immediately called for Trump’s official nominee Jay Clayton, to be confirmed as DNI, in order to get rid of Pulte.

But then Trump pulled back Clayton’s nomination until his nomination for the SDNY was also confirmed.

That just happened.👇🏼

Trump now has the two people he wants at the DNI and the SDNY.

Why is that important at this time?

The PROSECUTION PHASE is about to begin and there’s a big conspiracy case involving the “intelligence community” and treason that is under the jurisdiction of the SDNY.

Here’s some info a lot of people don’t know.

Jay Clayton is at DNI for a specific reason.

Do you know his history?

Trump put him in charge of the SEC during his first term and I believe he played a key role in helping the DOJ prosecute “individuals” on Wall Street along with huge fines.

Remember this case?

(Brave search engine)

“The SEC assisted the DOJ in the investigation into JPMorgan Chase’s precious metals traders.”

“The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission explicitly appreciated the assistance of the DOJ in its settlement order with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, indicating a collaborative enforcement effort.”

“The investigation was a joint action by the DOJ, CFTC, and SEC into manipulative trading and spoofing in precious metals and U.S. Treasuries markets.”

“This multi-agency cooperation led to a total settlement of approximately $920 million and resulted in the 2022 conviction of former precious metals desk head Michael Nowak and top gold trader Gregg Smith for wire fraud and spoofing.”

As I have said for years, I believe that is when Trump leveraged JPM and Jamie Dimon has been helping Trump ever since.

But there’s another reason why JPM was leveraged by Trump.

Anybody remember their famous “secret” client named Jeffrey Epstein?

JPM had been laundering and hiding money for Epstein for years.

But here’s something most people don’t know about Jay Clayton.

He left the SEC at the end of Trump’s term and went back to the private sector.

Clayton went to a company that created a “position” especially for him.

Which company?

Have you heard of Apollo Global Management?

What was his “new” position?

“In February 2021, The Wall Street Journal reported that Apollo Global Management had appointed Clayton as its board’s lead independent director, a newly-formed position.”

Why had they hired Clayton as a lead “independent” director over its board?

“The decision occurred as the firm was implementing an overhaul of its governance following allegations that its chief executive, Leon Black, had an extensive relationship with the financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.”

The CEO of Apollo Global Management was exposed as a close associate of Epstein.

Am I connecting the dots?

Did you know that Epstein worked for Bear Stearns for five years before resigning because of legal troubles in 1981?

He still had close ties with some of their executives.

Reminder:

Bear Stearns was the first Wall Street Bank to collapse and triggered the 2008 financial crisis.

Did you know that Epstein played a role in Bear Stearns collapse?

Guess who helped oversee the acquisition of Bear Stearns by JPMorgan?

Jay Clayton.

Coincidence?

Clayton was a partner at the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell and they specialize in acquisitions and mergers.

How much does Clayton know about Epstein’s involvement in the collapse of Bear Stearns?

Clayton had access to Bear Stearns books.

As I have written before, Bear Stearns collapsed because of the spike in silver prices.

They were massively shorting silver.

But Epstein also contributed.

How?

Have you heard of Liquid Funding LTD?