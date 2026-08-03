Trump has now placed a key figure in charge of the intelligence community at DNI.

Jay Clayton.

He served as SEC chairman in Trump’s first term, investigating securities fraud.

That was valuable time spent looking into the inner workings of big Wall Street banks.

Trump had a new position for him in his second term and placed him as head of the SDNY, overseeing some important investigations.

The SDNY is the leading federal office for prosecuting financial crimes on Wall Street.

His appointment wasn’t a coincidence.

The SDNY is also in charge of the Epstein case.

Do people think that case is closed?

Clayton could now look into Epstein’s relationships with banks on Wall Street.

Especially one particular bank.

As I pointed out previously, Clayton worked for Sullivan & Cromwell, who specialized in mergers and acquisitions.

He oversaw the acquisition of Bear Stearns by JPMorgan during the 2008 financial crisis, that handed them control of the silver commodities trade.

Not a coincidence that JPM got busted for precious metals spoofing while Clayton was SEC chairman.

He saw the financial records of Bear Stearns during the JPM acquisition and knew all about Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement with the collapse of the bank.

How was Epstein involved with Bear Stearns?

“From at least 2000 to 2007, Epstein chaired a company registered in Bermuda called Liquid Funding Ltd. This entity was partially owned by the investment bank Bear Stearns, where Epstein had worked, according to the report. The bank’s collapse would help set in motion the 2008 financial crisis.”

“Epstein’s offshore company was loaded up with some of the financial products — like mortgage-backed securities and collateralized loan obligations — that would become synonymous with the financial excesses leading to the financial crisis.”

“The three main credit rating agencies — Standard & Poor’s, Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service — all helped Bear Stearns create the securities in a way that would allow the creative product to get a gold-plated AAA rating,” the Miami Herald and McClatchy reported.”

Epstein no longer worked for Bear Stearns, he worked with them, through his investment firm, that he opened in Bermuda to avoid financial scrutiny.

Liquid Funding LTD was just a shell company.

https://www.icij.org/investigations/paradise-papers/jeffrey-epsteins-offshore-fortune-traced-to-paradise-papers/

Epstein had enough financial “leverage” to get his collaterized mortgage securities a gold plated AAA rating with all three of the credit rating agencies.

And he was doing this while under criminal investigation for soliciting sex from a minor.

“How did a former math teacher without a college degree turn himself into a globetrotting money manager with his own island?”

There’s only one way that happens and that’s if you are a high level intelligence “asset.”

Epstein quit working for Bear Stearns in 1981 but then he partnered with the bank through a “special” relationship with the CEO.

“But when he returned to high finance, this time as an exclusive money manager, his old firm was woven into his work, the emails show. His companies put tens of millions of dollars in Bear’s investment funds and bought tens of millions of dollars more of its stock. He helped oversee one of Bear CEO Jimmy Cayne’s trusts. When Bear’s stock hit $100 for the first time, Epstein bought 100 shares and presented them to Cayne as a gift, one document in the inbox reveals. Epstein was also chairman of Liquid Funding Ltd., a Bermuda-based investment vehicle that Bear co-owned. The emails show, too, that he called the shots as money moved out of a Bear account belonging to one of Epstein’s key clients, the Ohio billionaire Les Wexner.”

Bear Stearns CEO Jimmy Cayne gave Epstein free rein in their financial dealings, including full control over Liquid Funding LTD, which was a shell company to launder money for wealthy Epstein associates.

Including billionaire Les Wexner.

Wexner gave Epstein power of attorney over his finances for decades.

Why?