Joe Lange

Joe Lange

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Lone Star exile's avatar
Lone Star exile
6hEdited

Joe, this info is starting to make me queasy as layers of lies are peeled back to get the truth.

Thank you and thank God for giving you the grace to pursue this noble project as He helps you uncover this despicable, twisted information...Godspeed.

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John Visher's avatar
John Visher
6h

The Southern District of New York (SDNY) is the primary venue for major 9/11-related litigation, including a long-running multi-district litigation (MDL) titled In Re Terrorist Attacks on September 11, 2001 (Civil Action No. 03-MDL-1570), which consolidates thousands of claims by victims’ families, survivors, and insurers against alleged sponsors of the attacks, notably the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"All roads lead to Ashkenazi/State of Israel." Saving Israel for last.

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