Epstein was obviously an intelligence asset.

There’s no other explanation for how he got so wealthy and was “trusted” by so many high profile players.

Including Les Wexner.

“Still, we’re left with more questions than answers regarding Epstein’s finances and elite connections. There is no answer to the question of why a middle-class college dropout was hired to teach at a prestigious boarding school. Nor has any specific information come to light explaining why a businessman like Wexner would hand over so much financial power to Epstein after only a few years of business.”

What would convince a wealthy billionaire to hand full control of his finances over to an almost unknown financial manager with few clients and a history of hiding records?

It’s hard to separate Epstein’s history of sex trafficking minors from his crimes within the financial industry.

They are connected.

Much of Epstein’s financial success is directly connected to his sex trafficking with minors.

“From alleged sex schedulers to temple-like structures on his private island, Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking case is rife with strangeness. That strangeness is compounded further when one takes a look at Epstein’s finances and how he amassed his fortune. Despite his reported worth of more than $500 million, the only known client of J. Epstein and Co., Epstein’s money management firm, is Leslie “Les” Wexner, the billionaire founder of L Brands. Prosecutors do not know how Epstein made (and continues to make) his money.

L Brands is the struggling parent company of both Victoria’s Secret and Bath and Body Works.”

The reason why it is hard to determine how Epstein got so wealthy, is because he was getting help from the CIA to hide his finances.

They are experts in money laundering and offshore shell companies like Epstein’s Liquid Funding LTD.

Here’s my article on past history of CIA money laundering and how the banks are “complicit” in hiding it.

That’s why Jay Clayton’s appointments at the SEC, the SDNY overseeing Wall Street and now as DNI, are so important.

He’s been following a trail for years.

Epstein’s relationship with Wexner is just a small part of that trail.

“While it’s unclear where the two first met, Epstein and Wexner have been business partners since the late 1980s, when the latter hired Epstein to manage his fortune under somewhat mysterious circumstances. In a New York Magazine article written in 2002, someone close to Epstein said: “It’s just not typical for someone of such enormous wealth to all of a sudden give his money to some guy most people have never heard of.”

https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/the-strange-connection-between-victorias-secret-billionaire-and-jeffrey-epstein/

It’s really hard not to assume that Epstein had “dirt” on Wexner.

That’s exactly how the CIA operates.

They leverage powerful and wealthy people and then use them to fund their operations outside of Congressional oversight.

There’s a reason why people like Wexner and Bear Stearns CEO Jimmy Cayne were trusting Epstein with their money.

There’s another close associate who got really wealthy doing business with Epstein.

Do you remember who I mentioned in Part 1?

Jay Clayton was given a “newly” created position at Apollo Global Management, as its lead “independent” director over its board.

Why?

The cofounder and CEO of Apollo Global Management had been exposed as a longtime friend and business partner of Epstein.

Leon Black.

What are the odds, that Apollo Global Management was FORCED by Trump, to place Clayton in that position, so he had access to all of his dealings with Epstein?

I think those odds are really high.

Did you see this recent story?

“Private equity billionaire Leon Black walked out of his transcribed interview with the House Oversight Committee regarding his decades-long relationship with Jeffrey Epstein after refusing to answer questions about nondisclosure agreements allegedly related to the disgraced sex offender”

Timing just a coincidence?

[Leon Black] is targeted.