Joe Lange

Joe Lange

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John Buck's avatar
John Buck
12h

Your info makes me feel, we really do have a shot at winning this war. Thank you Joe.

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Sandra Levine's avatar
Sandra Levine
13h

Another cliff hanger!! Keeps my life so suspenseful, Joe! Another knotted, tangled thread! Thanks for connecting forgotten dots, Joe!

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