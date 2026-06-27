In light of the pathetic opening of the Obama Library.

Trump posted this:

“Illinois is spending hundreds of millions of dollars in trying to BAIL OUT Obama’s badly delayed, and tremendously over budget, “Library.” The neighborhood is ANGRY AS HELL. It is a total disaster!”

But I would like to remind people of something far more important, than the disastrous opening of the Obama Library.

Let’s go back to the beginning and reveal a SCAM by past presidents that goes back decades.

——————

Q drop

341

Dec 13, 2017 11:35:55 PM EST

“Documents from the Obama administration have been transferred to the Barack Obama Presidential LIBRARY. You may send your request to the Obama LIBRARY. However, you should be aware that under the Presidential Records Act, Presidential records remain closed to the public for five years after an administration has left office.”

RAIDED by the GOOD GUYS (per POTUS).

Shockingly quiet.

No leaks?

Presidential libraries are put in place to retain control over self-incriminating classified-document releases.

Scam!

Review the law.

What is different re: Hussein’s Presidential Library?

Who controls?

These people really are stupid.

Q

—————-

Here’s the SCAM.

“Presidential libraries are put in place to retain control over self-incriminating classified-document releases.

Scam!”

While most of MAGA still thinks that the FBI “raid” at Mar A Lago (which was publicly announced by Trump) was evidence of a weaponized DOJ (narrative deployment) it was actually a sting operation to trap Special Counsel Jack Smith and to set a PRECEDENT for future prosecutions of “past presidents.”

The key is “classified documents.”

Past presidents commit crimes and treason, then hide the evidence under “top secret” classification.

When they leave office, they take possession of those “classified documents” in order to hide and protect themselves.

What were some of the “classified documents” that Obama was trying to hide at his “presidential library?”

—————-

Q drop

2959

Mar 04, 2019 3:39:34 PM EST

Hussein gave the order to start the spy campaign.

It was logged officially 2x.

1x - Domestic. (Comey)

1x - Foreign. (Brennan)

FISC judge WH meeting?

WH visitor logs are important.

Hussein LIBRARY CLAS doc move?

Attempt to shelter/protect?

Who has AUTH to obtain?

The More You Know.

Q

————

Trump knew all about this presidential SCAM.

“RAIDED by the GOOD GUYS (per POTUS).”

“Attempt to shelter/protect?

Who has AUTH to obtain?”

“Who controls?

These people really are stupid.”

History lesson.

Jimmy Carter passed an important law for transparency.

————

The Presidential Records Act (PRA) of 1978, 44 U.S.C. ß2201-2209, governs the official records of Presidents and Vice Presidents that were created or received after January 20, 1981 (i.e., beginning with the Reagan Administration). The PRA changed the legal ownership of the official records of the President from private to public, and established a new statutory structure under which Presidents, and subsequently NARA, must manage the records of their Administrations.

Establishes public ownership of all Presidential records and defines the term Presidential records.

Requires that Vice-Presidential records be treated in the same way as Presidential records.

————-

It changed “legal ownership” of the official records of the President and Vice President from private to public. All official documents, even classified documents legally belong to the people.

Did you know that the Presidential Records Act was amended in 2014, during Obama’s presidency?

Obama knew that he was committing lots of TREASON.

So he changed the law in order to give control of “classified documents,” back to past presidents and vice presidents.

Do you want to know why Q said that “these people are really stupid?”

When Obama changed the law, it didn’t give him “full” control over his classified documents.

The Archivist was still “legally” in control.

Obama never expected Hillary to lose.