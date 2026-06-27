Joe Lange

Joe Lange

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Grow_Wizzard's avatar
Grow_Wizzard
4d

Another important puzzle piece, to help complete the picture... Interesting how this puzzle is coming together. Many will be caught in the net created to entrap the criminals. I still want to see Trump address the nation from Congress, and when the Attorney General goes to the podium to introduce the President, they instruct the Sargent of Arms to lock the doors and the military comes in and arrest all of congress because they are all criminals... Infating their bank accounts instead of doing what is best for We The People... Great post my friend... Peace...

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Craig Keefer's avatar
Craig Keefer
4d

They always think they are the smartest people in the room, so they are lazy - which isn't very smart.

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