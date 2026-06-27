Obama thought “changing” the Presidential Records Act of 1978, would protect him from prosecution.

But Obama’s amendment to the law had one major “flaw.”

Let’s see if you can guess what it is.

——————

Amends the Presidential Records Act to require the Archivist of the United States, upon determining to make publicly available any presidential record not previously made available, to: (1) promptly provide written notice of such determination to the former President during whose term of office the record was created, to the incumbent President, and to the public; and (2) make such record available to the public within 60 days, except any record with respect to which the Archivist receives notification from a former or incumbent President of a claim of constitutionally-based privilege against disclosure.

——————

It gave the past president or the incumbent president, the option of denying the documents be made public by notifying the Archivist that they were claiming executive privilege. This is why Obama classified everything as top secret.

Presidents had the “option” of denying that the classified documents be made public, by claiming “Executive Privilege.”

Did you catch the “flaw?”

Who had the “option?”

The past president OR the “incumbent” president.

Hillary was never supposed to lose.

Do you want evidence of a PLAN?

Trump trapped them all in a giant sting operation.

——————

Q drop

2961

Mar 04, 2019 4:13:05 PM EST

>> (/pb)

Is there a benefit (think public optics) to allowing your enemy to open the FRONT DOOR?

‘War-like’ Posture Activated?

Thank you for playing.

Q

—————-

Which “FRONT DOOR” did the enemy open?

Remember this big story?

“An executive-privilege controversy that has been brewing boiled over on Oct. 8, when President Joe Biden said that he will waive the privilege and direct the National Archives to produce to congressional investigators records pertaining to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Former President Donald Trump contends that documents and conversations with certain senior officials who served in his Administration are privileged and thus off-limits. If Trump is correct–if he still enjoys a type of executive privilege, though no longer in office–that could thwart attempts by a congressional select committee to learn important details about his role in the insurrection. Is Trump right?”

https://time.com/6105636/biden-executive-privilege-january-6/

Remember the outrage?

Trump actually welcomed this move by Biden as the “incumbent” president, because it established PRECEDENT for “future” legal actions against former presidents.

Trump ALREADY knew that he would become president again and be in a position to “wave” ALL “Executive Privilege” protections from Obama, Bush and Clinton.

Checkmate.

But there are TWO WAYS the Executive Privilege over a president’s classified documents can be overridden.

1) the incumbent President withdraws a decision upholding the claim, or (2) the Archivist is otherwise directed to do so by a final court order that is not subject to appeal.

Can you guess which court in the land is NOT subject to appeal?

Do you understand why flipping the Supreme Court in Trump’s first term was so important?

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Q drop

2462

Nov 09, 2018 6:32:17 PM EST

Logical thinking required.

A)How can arrests occur prior to removing the corruption from the DOJ & FBI?

B)How can arrests occur prior to safely SECURING a majority in the SUPREME COURT [CONSTITUTION - RULE OF LAW]

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As I have said for years now.

The Supreme Court majority understands that Trump is a “wartime president” and is fighting against an insurgency, that has infiltrated our entire government.

Almost nobody remembers this important Q drop, where Sessions “secretly” removed his Russian “recusal.”

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Q drop

2205

Sep 17, 2018 8:54:01 PM EDT

PANIC IN DC

SESSIONS CLAS LETTER TO SC JUSTICES 1&2 RE: RECUSAL, UNRECUSAL, AND CLARITY RE: CONFLICTS BASED ON UNCLASSIFIED MATERIAL [TODAY].

HIGHEST COURT AUTHORITY APPROVAL

Q