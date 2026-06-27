Joe Lange

Joe Lange

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Sandra Levine's avatar
Sandra Levine
3d

Joe, your writing wit both Q drops and news articles is helping my friend grasp an understanding of Q, it's so helpful! I believe in time he will understand the military in the background. His son is in the military now. His interest is piqued! I sent along a website for him to access the Q drops. It is fascinating to see both ways of approaching the same info and conclusion. It matters not if one accepts Q, but it gives so much hope, though hard waiting as things begin to slowly converge. Thanks for your huge effort to help us along.

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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
3d

Joe, do you think we'll be hearing from Sessions again? Or is he done? He has such a reputation for honesty.

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