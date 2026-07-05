We’ve been in a long “accumulation” period in SILVER and I believe it’s being controlled and managed.

But NOT by the banks and commercial traders, who have controlled and suppressed the precious metals prices for generations.

The banks are now the ones being manipulated.

Trump is in control.

It’s a “controlled demolition” of the old financial system and the gold and SILVER prices are being managed to do two major things.

1) Prevent a worldwide financial collapse and chaos; similar to 2008 or worse.

2) Allow “time” for worldwide “accumulation” of gold and SILVER, in preparation for a return to the Gold Standard.

But it’s also more than that.

There’s another reason, we have been in a long consolidation period after SILVER went to its all time high around $120.

Trump is setting the table everywhere, for the biggest worldwide economic BOOM in history.

One of the largest areas of economic expansion has already begun in the tech sector, driven by AI technology.

The most valuable precious metal used for new technology and advanced weapons technology, is SILVER.

The SILVER price is purposely being managed and suppressed, in order to allow the major tech and weapons manufacturers to “accumulate” SILVER “stockpiles” at lower prices.

This is preparation happening ahead of time, to kickstart the coming Golden Age economic BOOM.

Why do I believe that?

There’s lots of anecdotal evidence out there, that must be gleaned from information worldwide.

Let’s connect some dots.

Inventories at depositories are lower than they should be.

“the amount of silver held in all these depositories, ETFs and mutual funds remains below its old all-time high inventory level of January 2021. But it should be far higher than it is as well, because silver is about 2.2x the price it was back then.”

The SILVER price is more than twice what it was at the ATH “inventory level” in 2021.

Inventory is being drained, but in an “orderly fashion.”

By who?

“Retail demand remains comatose -- and there are no ‘out of stock’ signs over at all the retail bullion stores”

Inventory is lower than normal, but there aren’t “shortages.” Retail sales are almost non existent.

Big buyers.

Do you know who holds the largest “physical” SILVER supply in the world?

“Sprott’s PSLV (ETF) is the third largest depository of silver on Planet Earth with 215.6 million troy ounces”

“the COMEX, which has now been demoted to the second largest silver depository, where there are 323.4 million troy ounces being held”

But 103 million oz of that SILVER on COMEX is owned by JPM in a trust for SLV (ETF).

That’s not all that JPM owns.

How much “physical” SILVER does JPM own?

“For those of you who do not know, JP Morgan (JPM) is holding the world’s largest stockpile of physical silver, having amassed over 750 million physical ounces.”

“From June to October 1, 2025 JPM sold off its 200-million-ounce paper short position, freeing up funds for physical ounces and leaving the financial institution with zero short contracts. This is the first time in history that JPM has been long in both physical and paper silver. It is also worth noting that JPM’s shift coincided with the U.S. mint saying that they ran out of coins”

https://www.nationalgoldconsultants.com/articles/jp-morgan-is-long-on-silver

There is a “partnership” happening between JPM and Trump’s Treasury Department.

JPM has always played a key role in suppressing the SILVER price.

Not only by holding the largest physical supply in the world, but also holding hundreds of millions of ounces in “paper” SILVER shorts, to cap the price.

But all that has changed for the “first time.”

JPM is now, no longer “shorting” SILVER.

Can you see the full picture?

The biggest owner of physical SILVER was NOT “shorting” SILVER, as it dropped from its ATH of $120 to around $57 today.

That would have been a massive profit for JPM.

Was that a mistake by JPM, or part of a PLAN?

JPM didn’t just STOP shorting SILVER for the first time, they’ve been doing something else.