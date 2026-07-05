Joe Lange

Joe Lange

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
9h

Interesting to know that JP Morgan didn't hold their short contracts. That would have made them a HUGE profit. Obviously, as you say, something else is afoot.

I bet Dave on X22 Financial Report today reads this from you.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Prairieboyz's avatar
Prairieboyz
8h

Just my gut feeling, but I always thought Jamie D had joined team Trump a while back. Why not back a winner right? Great article as always.

Reply
Share
1 reply
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Lange · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture