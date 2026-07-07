BofA is sitting in a very precarious position.

They have massively increased their derivative short position in SILVER and don’t have the SILVER to back up the trade.

JPM is on the opposite side of that trade and in a position to takeover BofA, if they go broke because of their SILVER shorts.

What are the odds of SILVER going higher?

“Despite the fact that silver has now broken the $120 barrier...albeit briefly -- and the silver well in London came close to running dry last October...the gold/silver ratio remains at a farcical 69.2 to 1 as of Friday’s close. The ‘normal’ and historical ratio is around 15 to 1...which would put silver at a bit under $270 based on gold’s closing price on Friday. And if priced at the ratio of 7:1 that it comes out of the ground at...compared to gold...that would put silver at a bit under $585 an ounce. So a rather impressive triple-digit silver price is in our future...most likely somewhere between those two numbers.”

A spike in the SILVER price is inevitable.

It will likely bankrupt BofA, because of its derivatives short position in SILVER.

The same thing might happen to Wells Fargo.

Are we witnessing a “controlled demolition” of the big banking “monopolies?”

Will they be broken up?

Are they being FORCED to keep the SILVER price low temporarily, in order to allow big tech companies, advanced weapons manufacturers and the Treasury to accumulate SILVER at lower prices?

When will the “accumulation” phase in SILVER end?

Is it ALREADY coming to an end?

Check out what’s happening to “physical” SILVER withdrawals at COMEX recently.

“COMEX silver withdrawals had been monstrous up until recently...135 million in Q1/2026...23 million oz. in April -- but only 12.6 million oz. in May -- and nothing worth mentioning in June so far. As you can see, withdrawals from the COMEX have imploded in the last few months.”

It looks to me like the “accumulation” phase is ending.

Withdrawals at COMEX “had been monstrous.”

But now they have drastically disappeared.

In the past year, they went from 135 million ounces in the first quarter to less than a quarter of that amount now.

But there’s another story flying under the radar.

The SILVER “mining stocks” are doing far better than the SILVER they produce.

That’s SIGNAL.

Why?

Here’s the hidden story.

“I mentioned further up how well the silver equities are ‘outperforming’, relative to its underlying precious metal...compared to the HUI and the gold price. It appears likely that there must be some stealth accumulation of shares in the silver miners -- and whoever they may be, must have pretty deep pockets...as the dichotomy between the performance of the gold stocks vs. the silver shares is very stark.”

https://silverseek.com/article/big-8-shorts-get-stuffed-again

Some “stealth” investors are “accumulating” a lot of shares in SILVER mining companies and they have “deep pockets.”

Remember this?

“The U.S. government just made a move that should immediately put silver back on your radar.

In a new White House proclamation, silver — alongside roughly 40 other materials — has officially been framed as a national security concern. That’s not marketing language. That’s a signal.”

https://goldsilver.com/industry-news/video/silver-is-now-a-national-security-issue-and-prices-could-explode/

And remember when JD Vance hosted this forum?

“Today in Washington DC, Vice-President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio led a critical minerals discussion at the State Dept., where they are organizing an effort to get all nations to invest and create their own critical minerals strategic reserves.”

Trump created a “critical minerals” reserve, similar to the oil reserve.

“For years, American businesses have risked running out of critical minerals during market disruptions,” President Trump said. “Just as we have long had a strategic petroleum reserve and a stockpile of critical minerals for national defense, we are now creating this reserve for American industry,” Trump said during the Oval Office announcement.”

https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2026/02/04/vice-president-jd-vance-and-secretary-of-state-marco-rubio-lead-critical-minerals-strategic-ministerial-gathering/

SILVER is the KEY.