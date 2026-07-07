Joe Lange

Joe Lange

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ALtab's avatar
ALtab
40m

I love common sense, Joe. The move to add these precious metals to our national security posture just makes sense, since they are critical components to that security, and

just as we have savings for lean times…. If it gets rid of some of the cabal’s thieving banks, better!

Thank you, Joe!

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James H's avatar
James H
3h

Thanks for the perspective but please answer me this.

How is saving JPMORGAN over BofA or Wells Fargo, along with stockpiling for Weapons system (with cheap silver) a good thing?

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