Why “purposely” create confusion?

This Trump appointment has thrown DC and the entire media into confusion.

“Donald Trump has tapped a close ally to serve as the country’s top intelligence official, days after Tulsi Gabbard announced her exit from the role.

The US president said that Bill Pulte, head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), and heir to a home construction company fortune, will serve as acting director of national intelligence.”

“Pulte has used his role at the powerful housing agency, which oversees regulations of the federal housing lenders Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, to publicly level of a string of extraordinary allegations at Trump’s political opponents and enemies.

Pulte, a businessman appointed by Trump appointed to head the FHFA, has accused targets of Trump including US Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook of committing mortgage fraud. Cook has denied wrongdoing.

“William has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America,” Trump said on his Truth Social Platform. Pulte will remain director of the FHFA, Trump said.”

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jun/02/trump-bill-pulte-director-national-intelligence

“Pulte will remain director of FHFA.”

That’s SIGNAL.

The public narrative suggests that Pulte was tapped as “acting” head of DNI, because of his loyalty to Trump, in spite of his complete lack of experience with the intelligence community.

Does anybody think that Trump didn’t know ahead of time, how much this appointment, at this “critical time,” would sow criticism from everyone?

What would be the purpose of creating CONFUSION?

This appointment tells me a few things.

Pulte is in charge of Fannie and Freddie.

This move tells me that Trump’s plan to take Fannie and Freddie public, is almost complete.

Do people know that DOGE was looking into all the fraudulent mortgages by many public officials for decades?

We’ve only heard publicly about a few of them.

Pulte in my opinion, is a “hatchet man” and a “placeholder.”

Scaramucci model.

I think Trump is keeping a tight rein on DNI, as the 2020 election fraud evidence is about to be exposed.

Tulsi is about to go nuclear with declassified information on her way out the door.

Pulte is willing to take the slings and arrows that will surely follow.

The sacrificial pawn.

But I think this appointment has a bigger purpose.

I think Trump has ALREADY picked Tulsi’s replacement and knows that the only way that he can get him confirmed by the compromised Senate, is if Congress is demanding that Pulte be replaced.

As a “yes man” for Trump, everyone will be calling for his replacement.

Pulte’s appointment in my opinion, is to FORCE the Senate to move quickly to approve his permanent replacement.

Who is the person that I believe Trump will nominate?

Who is the one person, that the deep state insurgency doesn’t want in that position?

Devin Nunes.

Everything is coming full circle.

Nunes knows everything about the Obama administration conspiracy to frame and remove Trump.

Did you know that he recently stepped down from leading Truth Social?

“Devin Nunes steps down as head of Trump’s struggling media company

APR 22, 2026.”

https://www.cnn.com/2026/04/22/politics/devin-nunes-trump-media-truth-social

Timing?

Coincidence?

A member of the “gang of eight” intelligence committee in Congress.

Publicly exposed the illegal Obama spy operation against Trump.

Exposed Obama’s use of FVEY foreign intelligence agencies used to spy on Trump.

Exposed Adam Schiff’s lies and leaking of classified information.

Art of War.

“Sun Tzu’s The Art of War identifies CONFUSION as a central pillar of strategic deception, asserting that the whole secret lies in confusing the enemy so they cannot fathom your real intent.”

Pulte is playing a strategic role on the chessboard.

Nothing more.

He’s paving the way for Trump’s true number one pick, as we enter the PROSECUTION PHASE.

Buckle up!