Joe Lange

Joe Lange

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
6h

Was Space Force also involved with these IP addresses?

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ALtab's avatar
ALtab
7h

Love it!! Thank you, Joe, for the reminder(s)! Very interesting and extremely plausible. Makes sense.

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