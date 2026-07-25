Can I offer a possibility that I think many people may have forgotten?

“Three minutes.”

That is an important MARKER.

MAYBE the most important “three minutes” in the coming prosecution phase.

Does anybody remember what happened “three minutes” before Trump left office, after the election was stolen in 2020?

“The US Department of Defense puzzled Internet experts by apparently transferring control of tens of millions of dormant IP addresses to an obscure Florida company just before President Donald Trump left the White House”

“Minutes before Trump left office, millions of the Pentagon’s dormant IP addresses sprang to life” was the title of a Washington Post article on Saturday. Literally three minutes before Joe Biden became president, a company called Global Resource Systems LLC “discreetly announced to the world’s computer networks a startling development: It now was managing a huge unused swath of the Internet that, for several decades, had been owned by the US military,” the Post said.”

This obscure company named Global Resource Systems, suddenly controlled the largest amount of IP addresses in the world.

Not much is known about this company because it’s a front company for the military.

But what was known, is that it was a DOD action that happened minutes before Trump left office and surprised everyone.

Reminder:

AFTER the stolen election, Trump placed Christopher Miller as “acting” Secretary of Defense.

Scaramucci model.

No Congressional oversight.

He personally met with specific generals and leaders to discuss things face to face in private.

He also did something very important.

(Brave search engine)

“As Acting Secretary of Defense in November 2020, Christopher C. Miller directed that the U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) be placed “on par” with the military services by elevating its civilian leadership to report directly to him, rather than through intermediate bureaucratic channels.”

Why was that so important?

At that time, the Pentagon was still filled with deep state operatives.

Special Operations Command now reported DIRECTLY to Christopher Miller.

Do you know about Christopher Miller’s expertise?

He’s a premier expert in special operations, counterterrorism, and irregular warfare.

Why was he the perfect choice, right BEFORE Trump left office?

“What if” Trump never planned to hand the “keys” of real presidential power to an illegitimate and unconstitutionally elected president?

What if the KEY parts of our military, were still reporting DIRECTLY to Christopher Miller in the background, during the entire Biden term?

I don’t believe Biden or Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ever controlled the full military.

There’s a reason why Trump and his team were watching the 2020 election results live at the Eisenhower building.

There’s a SCIF there and the military was watching the “steal” in real time.

Q mentioned the National Guard being deployed but I think most people missed the real reason.

“National Guard cyber experts are on duty or on call in many states to help protect next week’s general election from online threats.

Twenty-seven states mobilized Guard cybersecurity cells in 2018 to help local authorities harden voter-registration databases and related networks before the mid-term elections and monitor the systems during the voting.

The number will likely be higher this year, say Guard officials.”

“A more plausible concern is hackers altering voter registration information. Hackers could also change the results on official websites on election night. Either action would diminish faith in the democratic process — a worthwhile result to some of the nation’s adversaries.”

https://www.ngaus.org/about-ngaus/newsroom/states-look-guard-thwart-election-hackers

If the military watched the stolen election happen in 2020…what would be a good purpose for these millions of new IP addresses managed by an unknown company?

Can I give a possibility?

How do you monitor and capture evidence of election fraud and treason?