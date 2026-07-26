Joe Lange

Joe Lange

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Pluribus's avatar
Pluribus
13h

“We caught them all.”

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Terry G's avatar
Terry G
13h

Joe, you are a wealth of information. A great American for trying to educate us with ideas we've never considered. Please keep it coming!!! Thanks.

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