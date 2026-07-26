Three minutes before Trump left office, 175 million military IP addresses were handed off to a private company that nobody heard of.

The company was a mystery, except for one man connected to it.

Raymond Saulino.

“An offshore company that is trusted by the major web browsers and other tech companies to vouch for the legitimacy of websites has connections to contractors for U.S. intelligence agencies and law enforcement, according to security researchers, documents and interviews.”

“Google’s Chrome, Apple’s Safari, nonprofit Firefox and others allow the company, TrustCor Systems, to act as what’s known as a root certificate authority, a powerful spot in the internet’s infrastructure that guarantees websites are not fake, guiding users to them seamlessly.”

TrustCor Systems was connected to intelligence agencies and law enforcement.

They were a gatekeeper for “certifying” the authenticity of websites. A powerful position within the infrastructure of the internet.

Where does Raymond Saulino fit in?

“The company’s Panamanian registration records show that it has the identical slate of officers, agents and partners as a spyware maker identified this year as an affiliate of Arizona-based Packet Forensics, which public contracting records and company documents show has sold communication interception services to U.S. government agencies for more than a decade.”

“One of those TrustCor partners has the same name as a holding company managed by Raymond Saulino, who was quoted in a 2010 Wired article as a spokesman for Packet Forensics.

Saulino also surfaced in 2021 as a contact for another company, Global Resource Systems, that caused speculation in the tech world when it briefly activated and ran more than 100 million previously dormant IP addresses assigned decades earlier to the Pentagon. The Pentagon reclaimed the digital territory months later, and it remains unclear what the brief transfer was about, but researchers said the activation of those IP addresses could have given the military access to a huge amount of internet traffic without revealing that the government was receiving it.”

Are you seeing the full picture?

The transfer of 175 million IP addresses to Global Resource Systems, gave the military the ability to monitor a massive amount of internet traffic, without anybody knowing it.

I’m sure the military captured a lot of evidence of a conspiracy to commit treason.

But it’s more than just monitoring ALL the internet traffic of all the enemy players on the chessboard.

Raymond Saulino was contracted to the government and was connected to TrustCor, which certifies the authenticity of websites and Global Resource Systems, which received 175 million IP addresses from the military.

But the KEY is the third company he was involved with.

Packet Forensics.

“Packet Forensics first drew attention from privacy advocates a dozen years ago.

In 2010, researcher Chris Soghoian attended an invite-only industry conference nicknamed the Wiretapper’s Ball and obtained a Packet Forensics brochure aimed at law enforcement and intelligence agency customers.”

“The brochure was for a piece of hardware to help buyers read web traffic that parties thought was secure. But it wasn’t.

“IP communication dictates the need to examine encrypted traffic at will,” the brochure read, according to a report in Wired that quoted Saulino as a Packet Forensics spokesman. “Your investigative staff will collect its best evidence while users are lulled into a false sense of security afforded by web, e-mail or VOIP encryption,” the brochure added.”

https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2022/11/08/trustcor-internet-addresses-government-connections/

Can you see the possibilities with these three companies?

The military had the ability to secretly monitor internet traffic and create “fake” certificates of authenticity for websites using 175 million IP addresses.

Did they capture all the evidence of the 2020 election, including all the ballot images the democrats thought they deleted?