Joe Lange

Joe Lange

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matt Arnold's avatar
matt Arnold
18h

It’s out of the park!!! Home Run 🏃‍♂️

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Terry 440's avatar
Terry 440
17h

I'm so happy. I am one of the deplorables in Hillary Clinton's basket. Thank you, Joe sherlock Lange.

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