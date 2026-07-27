Raymond Saulino was a key figure in a front company recipient for the military transfer of 175 million dormant IP addresses.

That front company was Global Resource Systems.

Saulino was also connected to TrustCor, which authenticates and certifies trusted IP addresses.

He was also connected to Packet Forensics, which developed a way to get around encryption and create “fake” security certificates in order to spy on internet activity.

But there’s another important player, who is also connected to all three of these companies and had close ties to Obama and Hillary.

His name is Rodney Joffe and James Comey gave him an award for cybersecurity help.

Joffe was a [target] of the John Durham investigation and was forced to testify through subpoena, where he constantly plead the fifth.

Saulino was not a target and gave information to Durham.

He wasn’t mentioned by Durham in testimony or his final report.

Sounds like Saulino flipped on Joffe.

I think Saulino played a role in revealing the conspiracy by Joffe, to use an IP address at Alpha Bank to connect the Trump organization to Russia.

That internet traffic was determined to be “spam” and Joffe’s history is filled with illegal fraud scams on the internet using “spam.”

Joffe has a sealed indictment with his name on it and he knows it.

But something happened near the end of the Obama administration, that I think is related and has been forgotten.

“In another blow to American global leadership, the Obama administration is abdicating control of the internet. Countries that loathe freedom will gain more influence over what you’ll be able to find on the web.

The U.S. started the internet and served as its guardian for many years, guaranteeing that virtually any person or group, no matter how controversial, could add a website to the worldwide network. But on Oct. 1, the Obama administration surrendered U.S. oversight to a multinational organization, the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers.”

Instead of renewing the government contract for ICANN, Obama gave them full control.

He announced this plan back in 2014 and gave up government control right before the 2016 election.

What’s interesting, is that back when he announced it, Bill Clinton came out against the move.

“In recent years, hostile governments have pushed to make ICANN part of the United Nations. ICANN executives argue that “fairness” dictates giving all nations an equal role.”

“In 2014, when Obama announced the deadline for the 2016 handover, Bill Clinton opposed it: “I just know that a lot of these so-called multi-stakeholders are really governments that want to gag people and restrict access to the internet.” Too bad Hillary Clinton doesn’t see that.”

Hillary had no problem with the transfer of control to a nonprofit and I think that’s because of her close relationship with Joffe, who was connected to three companies that had the ability to monitor encrypted internet traffic and create “fake” trust certificates for IP addresses.

Can you imagine the amount of fraud that Joffe and Hillary could have committed if she had become president?

Our national security was compromised by Obama and internet traffic was weaponized against Trump.

“Ceding control to ICANN will put all federal websites, even military and Homeland Security sites, under the thumb of this multinational organization. The only protection is a letter of agreement with ICANN that is not legally enforceable.”

https://www.theledger.com/story/opinion/columns/2016/10/06/mccaughey-obama-gives-away-us-control-of-internet/25258929007/

How do you cleanse the system and protect national security?

How about using those same tools against the enemy?

What if the whole point of transferring 175 million dormant military IP addresses to an obscure and unknown company, was to secretly replace ALL government IP addresses back under military control?

Doing two things “simultaneously.”

Protecting national security and at the same time, catching ALL the government fraud by secretly monitoring internet traffic.