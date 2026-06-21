Trump isn’t just collecting “evidence” of TREASON on Uranium One and the funding of ISIS and Al Qaeda.

He’s also collecting “evidence” of TREASON on another scandal.

Which country was “No name” McCain and Mouza Moustafa working in; BEFORE they were “funding” ISIS and Al Qaeda in Syria?

Libya.

Did you know that Moustafa led another lobbying group named the Libyan Emergency Task Force?

“Mr. Moustafa also worked with the Libyan Revolution. During this period, Mr. Moustafa was the Executive Director of the Libyan Council of North America (LCNA), Political Director of the Libyan Emergency Task Force (LETF), and worked closely with top officials within the Transitional National Council (TNC).”

Did you catch who Moustafa was working closely with?

It was the Transitional National Council. (TNC)

Guess who McCain was pressuring Congress to support?

Taxpayers were “funding” our enemies.

The people who overthrew Gaddafi in Libya, were known Al Qaeda members.

That didn’t matter.

McCain, Obama and Hillary were using taxpayers money to fund these Al Qaeda groups to overthrow Gaddafi.

But why was Libya so important?

Obama, Hillary and McCain needed a “safe haven” to train, arm and fund ISIS.

They created a NATO enforced “no fly zone” over Libya, which made it easier for Al Qaeda to overthrow Gaddafi and then protected their training center for ISIS in BENGHAZI.

Trump knew this truth BEFORE he was running for president.

Here’s Trump’s Twitter post from 2013:

“Benghazi is now a full blown training center for jihadists. Congratulations to the Obama administration.”

Trump has never forgotten about BENGHAZI.

BENGHAZI became the “safe” training hub for ISIS.

“This training of terrorists in Benghazi “is better organized and financed than had been realized.”

Libya became a hotbed for terrorist training after Gaddafi was overthrown, especially Syrian terrorists. That was always the plan.

ISIS fighters were now being trained by McCain’s “heroes” in Libya, and then flown to Syria through Turkey. They were using taxpayers’ money to increase the number of ISIS fighters who were conquering the Middle East at the time, while Obama ignored their threat and called them the Junior Varsity team, to distract the American people.

All by design.

These terrorist training camps for Al-Qaeda in Benghazi were vitally important, because we were now fighting a war in Afghanistan after 9/11. That’s where most of the Al-Qaeda training camps were located before 9/11, and now the CIA needed to relocate them, so they could keep feeding a constant supply of new fighters to kill our soldiers.

The longer the war, the more money the CIA/shadow government can steal.

The war in Afghanistan went twenty years, and if it weren’t for Trump, it probably would have gone on for another twenty years.

How many trillions of dollars were stolen?

But that’s not the worst of the TREASON.

Gaddafi was targeted for a reason.

It’s the very reason that Ambassador Christopher Stevens was in BENGHAZI.

Here’s some background on Ambassador Stevens that most people don’t know and why he was chosen to go to Libya.

Guess what Stevens specialized in?

After he worked in “international trade law,” he served in Israel, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Those are three of the biggest purchasers of American weapons.

Do you think that is just a coincidence?

Why would being trained in “international trade law” be so important for Steven’s position in the State Department?

Guess what the State Department is in charge of?

“The $40 billion figure during the first year of the Obama administration reflects a rise in total approved arms sales over the final year of the Bush administration in 2008, when the State Department licensed $34.2 billion.

The latest figures describe sales of military hardware from missile systems to bullets that the State Department “authorizes” from private U.S. defense companies to other countries.”

Are you seeing the bigger picture?