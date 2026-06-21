Joe Lange

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Anna
Jun 21

Gaddafi was also creating a gold backed currency for the good of Libya and the African continent. The cabal masters couldn't have a sovereign country independent of the City of London. But you are correct about no name, Hillary and Obama. Praying for justice.

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Bruce Kolinski, P.E. (Retired)'s avatar
Bruce Kolinski, P.E. (Retired)
Jun 21

Another excellent reminder. If memory serves me, Congress, under McCain's leadership back in 2012 or so was funding something on the order of $500 million annually for ISIS as so-called "Islamic moderates". Libya was the State Department pass-through in coordination with the Muslim Brotherhood for weapons going to ISIS and other groups. Others in congress, notably Lindsey Graham were also promoting this treason.

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