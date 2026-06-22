Why was Ambassador Stevens in Benghazi in the first place?

Ambassador Christopher Stevens was specifically chosen to work in Libya because of his background and experience.

He specialized in “international trade law,” then he served in Israel, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Three of the biggest purchasers of American weapons.

Stevens specialized in weapons sales and worked at the State Department, because they “authorize” weapons sales to countries from private weapons companies.

Why was Stevens in Libya and why did Obama, Hillary and McCain want to overthrow Gaddafi?

It was more than just creating a “safe haven” training ground for ISIS.

Gaddafi was targeted for another reason.

Libya had a huge supply of weapons, including the largest stockpile of surface-to-air missiles of any country that didn’t manufacture them.

If you want to arm your Al Qaeda proxies in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria, why not give them control of a country with stockpiles of weapons?

That would certainly keep the wars going for many years.

Al Qaeda now had the perfect safe haven for training, and was now well supplied with weapons. All protected by a “no fly zone” overseen by NATO.

Stevens was working out of a “consulate” in BENGHAZI, which was now the center of ISIS and Al Qaeda training.

Why?

Why wasn’t Stevens working out of the embassy in Libya which had more protection?

And why were so many CIA operatives working in Benghazi?

The Obama/Hillary lie, was that Stevens was searching for the tens of thousands of surface to air missiles, in order to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.

But they were funding the very Al Qaeda group who overthrew Gaddafi.

That was also the group who attacked the Consulate and killed Stevens and the three patriots trying to save him.

But here’s what nobody will tell you.

Stevens was a seasoned arms dealer for the State Department and was selling weapons to Al Qaeda in Libya, so they could topple Gaddafi.

Both Hillary and Obama were profiting off those arms sales to Al Qaeda in Libya.

Then AFTER Gaddafi was killed, Stevens was “facilitating” arms sales to ISIS, including the surface to air missiles that were supposedly missing.

Stevens and the CIA were shipping those missiles along with lots of other weapons to ISIS in Syria, to overthrow Assad.

Remember what Trump said about the new president of Syria?

“He’s protected everything that I’ve asked for.”

Is Trump now in possession of the “evidence,” proving that the Obama State Department/CIA funded and armed ISIS in Syria through BENGHAZI?

I would bet on it.

But here’s the question that nobody asks:

If Stevens was a long time arms dealer for Al Qaeda and was working with them in BENGHAZI, why would they target and kill him?

This is the “evidence” that Obama and Hillary truly fear about BENGHAZI.

It was more than a “Dereliction of Duty.”

That was the framed narrative that Obama and Hillary welcomed and McCain promoted.

Why?

Being accused of a “dereliction of duty,” wasn’t a threat to them at all.

It took the focus off of the real story.

The BENGHAZI hearings were a dog and pony show, arguing over a “red herring.”

What was the “red herring” argument?

Whether or not Hillary should have had more security at the consulate or Obama should have sent help to rescue Stevens.

Those arguments swept the real TREASON under the rug.

Surely you haven’t forgot Hillary’s famous quote from the BENGHAZI hearings:

The Obama administration purposely used the term “protesters” to describe the group that killed Stevens and three brave men trying to save him.

Why?

Because the Obama administration was desperately trying to connect what happened in BENGHAZI, to the violent protests they “funded and supported” during the “Arab Spring.”

That’s why they clung so long to the “online video” by an unknown, as the catalyst for the attack.

To keep the focus on “protesters” instead of Al Qaeda.

What were they hiding?