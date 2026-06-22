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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
Jun 22

I have also heard that Gaddafi was targeted because he was independent of the globalist monetary system. They couldn't control him. He had Libya on a gold standard, and his people were well off and taken care of. They had to destabilize Libya.

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Karen Divine's avatar
Karen Divine
Jun 22

I knew some of the pieces of the Benghazi story, including that Steven’s was no good.

But you are clearly telling the whole story with all the bad players and I appreciate the clarity! Thank you!🥰

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