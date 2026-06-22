Ambassador Stevens had been facilitating arms deals to Al Qaeda, in order to topple Gaddafi and then was facilitating arms deals for ISIS in Syria to topple Assad.

Stevens and the CIA, had a working relationship with these terrorist groups, and was supplying them with funding, training and arms.

So why would they suddenly turn on him and kill him in a coordinated, military style attack?

Who was really targeting him?

Did Stevens suddenly become “expendable?”

The timeline reveals the truth.

Several stories began getting attention.

“Last month The Times of London reported that a Libyan ship “carrying the largest consignment of weapons for Syria … has docked in Turkey.” The shipment reportedly weighed 400 tons and included SA-7 surface-to-air anti-craft missiles and rocket-propelled grenades.”

That story caught the eyes of Congress, who began investigating.

Wasn’t Stevens supposed to be preventing those missiles from getting into the wrong hands?

Then came this story:

“In April, Lebanese authorities intercepted a container ship, the Lutfallah II, carrying Libyan weapons, mainly rocketpropelled grenades and heavy-calibre ammunition, to the northern Lebanese port of Tripoli, a bastion of support for Syria’s rebels.

Since then, at least seven other ships carrying weapons from Libya have been unloaded in northern Lebanon, some of them containing shoulder-launched, heat-seeking, surface-to-air missiles (Sams) that can shoot down the warplanes and attack helicopters increasingly being deployed by President Bashar al-Assad’s regime in its struggle to retain power.”

More ships were discovered smuggling weapons to ISIS and Al Qaeda.

These shipments were discovered during the spring and summer of 2012, and started catching the attention of Congress.

Then what happened?

“CIA agents have been deployed to Turkey to organize the arming of the so-called rebels in Syria, seeking the overthrow of the government of President Bashar al-Assad, the New York Times reported Thursday.”

We found out that the weapons being smuggled from Libya, were being taken over the Lebanese and Turkish borders by the CIA.

Guess who helped them?

“The report, citing information provided by senior US officials as well as Arab intelligence officers, states that the CIA operatives are directing a massive smuggling operation through which “automatic rifles, rocket-propelled grenades, ammunition and some antitank weapons, are being funneled mostly across the Turkish border by way of a shadowy network of intermediaries, including the Syrian Muslim Brotherhood.”

Obama filled his administration with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and they were helping the CIA smuggle weapons from Libya to Syria.

This story fueled Congressional investigations and media exposure.

Then an even bigger story hit the airwaves.

Remember this?

“Military records and sources reveal that on July 25, 2012, Taliban fighters in Kunar province successfully targeted a US Army CH-47 helicopter with a new generation Stinger missile.

They thought they had a surefire kill. But instead of bursting into flames, the Chinook just disappeared into the darkness as the American pilot recovered control of the aircraft and brought it to the ground in a hard landing.

The next day, an explosive ordnance disposal team arrived to pick through the wreckage and found unexploded pieces of a missile casing that could only belong to a Stinger missile.

Lodged in the right nacelle, they found one fragment that contained an entire serial number.

The Stinger tracked back to a lot that had been signed out by the CIA recently, not during the anti-Soviet ­jihad.”

A recently issued CIA stinger missile was used against our troops.

They could trace the missile because of the “serial number.”

Stevens knew too much and was targeted.

His death was part of the coverup.

Has the president of Syria also given Trump serial numbers on the missiles sent to ISIS from Obama and Hillary?

Tick Tock