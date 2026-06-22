Joe Lange

Joe Lange

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Pamella
Jun 22

Soooo.. we're funding the CIA to shoot stinger missiles at OUR military. Did I get that right?

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Grow_Wizzard
Jun 22

Looks like this is pointing directly at the Justice phase... I'm not holding my breath, but if the whole truth is going to be exposed, many eyes will open. Those who were once good turned evil, or were they always evil with a good facade??? Great Post again Joe... Peace...

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