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Bruce Kolinski, P.E. (Retired)'s avatar
Bruce Kolinski, P.E. (Retired)
Jun 19

Incisive overview. Thanks for this reminder. It seems nearly every move President Trump makes tightens the noose a bit more around the necks of American traitors and allied infiltrators working for the global syndicate and its minions. The scope of this strategic battle for world liberty is mind boggling. We are living through a new kind of warfare fought on many different levels, across multiple arenas. It's amazing to watch old Q crumbs falling into place years later.; some crumbs based on events taking place decades ago. Thanks again.

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Sandra Levine's avatar
Sandra Levine
Jun 19Edited

What is going on? You put us on a cliff again! Tangled web it is! Yes, I did wonder what Trump's after thought meant, I've caught on to those comments. But I don't recognize the history behind them quite often. Thanks for the dot connecting!

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