Here’s something nobody is talking about.

Did you catch this statement recently by Trump?

“Trump on Lebanon: ‘If Israel can’t do the job without killing everyone, Syria should do it’”

Everyone is focusing on Trump scolding Netanyahu and Israel.

But that’s only half the story.

This story is so much BIGGER.

“Trump says he considers the Lebanon war a minor one, and an arena in which Syria can take on Hezbollah in partnership with the United States if Israel under Netanyahu cannot be reigned in.”

“I suggested to Israel to let Syria take care of Hezbollah, because to be honest with you, I think they’d do a better job of doing it.”

Trump is right.

Syria would do a much better job of brokering peace with Hezbollah.

But Trump is focusing on Syria for a reason.

“Trump then praised Syrian President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, saying, “he has pulled that country together very quickly, he’s very capable, and he’s very good for me. He’s protected everything that I’ve asked for.”

High praise, but don’t miss that last part, it’s the KEY.

“He’s protected everything that I’ve asked for.”

What did Trump ask him to “protect?”

Trump is purposely “elevating” Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on the world stage.

Why?

He’s playing a bigger role than people realize.

And the focus isn’t on Netanyahu, that’s the distraction.

It’s a “diversion” tactic.

Why do I think that?

Here’s what Trump said after making the previous statements:

“When asked if he was frustrated with Netanyahu, he responded, “No, we have a great relationship.”

https://www.jpost.com/international/article-899575

Anybody remember Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s background?

“He’s a former al-Qaeda insurgent who fought against U.S. forces in Iraq and served time in the infamous Abu Ghraib prison. Still, on Wednesday, new Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa stood on the world stage shaking hands with President Donald Trump and achieving a major feat for his fledgling administration.

Trump announced he would lift the crippling U.S. sanctions against Syria and urged al-Sharaa to meet specified conditions in hopes that it will stabilize the country. These conditions include normalizing relations with Syria’s neighbors, including Israel, as well as the United States.”

Why would Trump be making peace with a major Al Qaeda leader?

“After joining al-Qaeda, al-Sharaa adopted the name Abu Mohammad al-Jolani Warrick said, adding that the al-Jolani part of his pseudonym in Arabic means “of the Golan,” a reference to where his family originated.”

(al-Jolani is sometimes spelled “al-Jawlani)

“Sometime after U.S. forces began to pull out of Iraq in 2007, al-Sharaa was released from prison and returned to Syria, Warrick said.

In Syria, al-Sharaa founded and led the al-Qaeda affiliate organization al-Nusrah Front, Warrick said.”

Does the name, “al-Nusrah Front” ring any bells?

It’s the English name for Jabhat al-Nusra and Ahmed al-Sharaa was their leader.

Anybody remember who Jabhat al-Nusra was directly connected to?

“In April 2013, the leader of the Islamic State of Iraq, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, released a recorded audio message on the Internet, in which he announced that Jabhat Al-Nusra was an extension of Al Qaeda in Iraq in Syria.

Al-Baghdadi said that Abu Mohammad al-Jawlani, the leader of Jabhat Al-Nusra, had been dispatched by the group along with a group of men to Syria to meet with pre-existing cells in the country. Al-Baghdadi also said that the Islamic State of Iraq had provided Jabhat Al-Nusra with the plans and strategy needed for the Syrian Civil War, and had been providing them funding on a monthly basis.”

The new Syrian president wasn’t just an Al Qaeda leader in Syria, he was being “funded” by Al-Baghdadi and ISIS.

Am I connecting the dots?

Are you seeing the bigger picture?

Let me ask the question again.

What did Trump ask Ahmed al-Sharaa to “protect?”

Do you think the uranium “dust” in Iran, is the only evidence of TREASON that Trump is collecting on Obama?