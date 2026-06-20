The president of Syria was an Al Qaeda leader, who was directly connected to Al-Baghdadi and ISIS.

Why would Trump praise him on the world stage, drop sanctions and say he would do a better job of brokering peace with Hezbollah than Netanyahu?

More happening here than meets the eye.

Trump said this:

“He’s protected everything that I’ve asked for.”

What has Trump asked for him to “protect?”

How about uranium “dust?”

Anybody remember Alwaleed’s 16 year plan to destroy America?

——————-

Q drop

1306

Apr 30, 2018 11:51:06 AM EDT

Define the terms of the Iran nuclear deal.

Does the agreement define & confine cease & desist ‘PRO’ to the republic of Iran?

What if Iran created a classified ‘satellite’ Nuclear facility in Northern SYRIA?

What if the program never ceased?

What other bad actors are possibly involved?

Did the U.S. know?

Where did the cash payments go?

How many planes delivered?

Did all planes land in same location?

Where did the U1 material end up?

Is this material traceable?

Yes.

Define cover.

What if U1 material ended up in SYRIA?

What would be the primary purpose?

SUM OF ALL FEARS.

In the movie, where did the material come from?

What country?

What would happen if Russia or another foreign state supplied Uranium to Iran/SYRIA?

WAR.

What does U1 provide?

Define cover.

Why did we strike SYRIA?

Why did we really strike SYRIA?

Define cover.

Patriots in control.

Q

—————

“What if U1 material ended up in SYRIA?”

Uranium from Obama and Hillary’s Uranium One deal is going to be traced to Syria, where Iran was attempting to create a dirty nuclear bomb to explode in America and trigger WWIII between the U.S. and Russia.

Similar to the movie “Sum Of All Fears.”

TREASON.

But that not the only “evidence” that Ahmed al-Sharaa is protecting for Trump.

Remember Sharaa’s al-Nusra Front group was being “funded” by Al-Baghdadi and ISIS.

But who was “funding” ISIS?

—————-

Q drop

1098

Apr 08, 2018 8:50:07 PM EDT

>>

Dig.

Social media contacts?

Worked for WHO?

ACCESS level?

Find ALL pics.

Bigger than you know.

One example of many.

AWAN.

Q

Why did HUSSEIN PROTECT ISIS?

POTUS ISIS focus and destroy 1 year?

vs HUSSEIN 8 years?

vs GWB?

DC access.

Sold out.

Bring back the gallows!

Q

—————

“DC access. Sold out.”

Q asked Anons to “dig” for info on one man.

Who?

Mouaz Moustafa.

Who is he?

Moustafa was the Executive Director for the Syrian Emergency Task Force.

What is the SETF?

“The Syrian Emergency Task Force (SETF) is a United States-based, 501-C(3) organization established in March 2011 to support the Syrian opposition. SETF advocates in solidarity with the Syrian rebels to inform and educate the American public and its representatives about their struggle.”

The SETF was a “lobbying” group for Syrian rebels in DC and Moustafa was the Executive Director.

What do lobbyists do in DC?

They partner with members of Congress to raise “taxpayer” money for their cause.

Moustafa was getting taxpayer money to fund Syrian rebels.

Guess which member of Congress was giving Moustafa taxpayer money?

“No name” McCain.

And even though we didn’t have diplomatic ties to Syria at the time, McCain and Moustafa made a secret trip there in 2013.

Guess who they were meeting with?

When McCain’s secret trip to Syria was exposed, he claimed they were meeting with “moderate rebel leaders.”

Photo evidence of the trip PROVES otherwise.

McCain and Moustafa were meeting with ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi.

I wonder how much taxpayers money, they hand delivered to ISIS?

And did you know that one of the pictures shows ISIS in a bunker with USAID materials lining the walls?

Taxpayers were literally funding ISIS and Obama was doing everything to protect them and help them grow.

——————-

Q drop

3973

Apr 16, 2020 1:54:56 PM EDT

x.com/deepstateexpos…

Who trained/supplied ISIS?

What if [HRC] won?

Who destroyed ISIS?

Knowledge is power.

Q

—————

McCain and Moustafa worked together in another country that is also connected to TREASON. x.com/deepstateexpos…