Joe Lange

Joe Lange

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William Gary IV's avatar
William Gary IV
Jun 20Edited

Thank you Joe. Now, with Tulsi’s evidence of Fauci’s crimes against humanity, which will be tied to 2020 election fraud, which will be tied to Act Blue and USAID funding for worldwide election tampering, which will lead to WHO , WEF, and United Nations depopulation agendas… which includes players like the Sierra Club, CFR, Chatham House, and on and on.

Pray for Trump(s) and that Brunson is adjudicated. Military tribunals MUST happen. Justice MUST happen. Pray, pray, pray. It’s strange to me, but God stores our prayer in bowls, which will be poured out with His wrath and justice, which He will use we humans to execute. His plan, not mine. I’m just adding to the bowls.

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Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
Jun 20

Mind blowing Joe. Thanks!

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

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