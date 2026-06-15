Elon deserves all the success in the world.

He’s a great example of perseverance against coordinated opposition.

I still think that his greatest accomplishment, was creating a permanent “safeguard” for FREE SPEECH.

When Elon bought Twitter, it changed the world.

For the first time, the enemy no longer controlled the narrative battlefield.

Twitter was one of the enemy’s greatest weapons.

Jack Dorsey was a controlled puppet. He was just a figurehead of Twitter and followed orders.

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Q drop

771

Feb 15, 2018 2:28:16 PM EST

@JACK

Civilian Puppet.

Player in the game?

We play for KEEPS.

Need help sleeping?

How was your meeting w/ Pelosi?

Protection offered?

Life Lesson: Be smarter than those controlling you.

T-minus [12:34]

Q

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Pelosi was assuring Jack Dorsey, that he was part of the “protected class” and needed to keep following orders to mass censor accounts on Twitter, in order to help control the narrative.

But Dorsey wasn’t the one controlling the censorship.

Who was?

Vijaya Gadde.

She was Twitter’s long-time head of legal, policy, and safety, and was the primary executive responsible for “content moderation decisions.”

Anybody remember the Twitter Files?

Those files revealed that Twitter head of safety and integrity, Yoel Roth, and Jim Baker, the former deputy general counsel, were working with Gadde and the FBI to monitor and flag content.

The Twitter Files revealed that they were coordinating with federal authorities to restrict accounts alleging “election fraud.”

Guess what Elon did as soon as he purchased Twitter?

“Elon Musk, who completed his $44 billion takeover of Twitter on Thursday, fired the company’s top officials, including Vijaya Gadde, the company’s long-time head of legal, policy and safety, as one of his first acts, according to reporting by The New York Times and other publications.

Musk “began cleaning house” immediately after arriving at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters late Wednesday, firing Gadde, CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and the company’s general counsel, Sean Edgett, the Times and the Wall Street Journal reported.

“The bird is freed,” Musk tweeted from his account Thursday.

Criticism of the company’s content moderation policy was at the center of Musk’s designs on the company from the start.”

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” he said when he announced his deal to acquire the company in April.”

The amount of influence that Twitter had over the narrative battlefield was enormous.

That’s why Elon was recruited to purchase it.

He knew exactly who was responsible for the bias censorship.

“He aimed much of his criticism at Gadde, who was brought on board 10 years ago by then-CEO and Chairman Jack Dorsey and given responsibility for deciding what content would be allowed, and what wouldn’t be, and how the policies would be enforced.

“The work to write the policies … largely fell to Ms. Gadde and her team,” the Journal reported. “Dorsey … relied on Ms. Gadde’s judgment to navigate thorny content-moderation questions.”

https://www.legaldive.com/news/twitter-legal-chief-vijaya-gadde-fired-elon-musk-censorship-inhouse-counsel/635203/

She was the one who censored Trump.

And don’t forget, James Baker was part of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation at the FBI to frame Trump.

Important to remember:

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Q drop

2157

Sep 11, 2018 7:27:53 PM EDT

Panic in DC.

JAMES BAKER testifying against Comey?

Q

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And this:

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Q drop

2323

Oct 03, 2018 5:32:38 PM EDT

Did JAMES BAKER just testify behind closed doors [Rod Rosenstein] & [James Comey] coordinated to appoint Mueller?

What a wonderful day.

Q

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James Baker had flipped and was now on the inside of Twitter helping Gadde censor Trump and anybody else who was spreading truth.

Was he a “plant?”

When does a bird sing?

But the real power behind Twitter wasn’t Gadde or the FBI.

Trump nicknamed him “Dopey.”