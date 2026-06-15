Joe Lange

Joe Lange

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ALtab
Jun 15

What a great day to be able to see all of this with hindsight. Seeded years ago, actions taken behind the scenes, and only tips resurfacing over the years since Elon purchased Twitter. What a great time to be alive! Thank YOU, Joe!!

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Grow_Wizzard
Jun 15

Birds sing in the morning and when caged.. The second is the important one.. How many of the powers that be have been caged and sang their songs?? On to the justice phase... Great post Joe..

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