Joe Lange

Joe Lange

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ALtab's avatar
ALtab
Jun 15

I love it when the dots finally connect! I’ve known about all of this for years now and so thrilled to see it coming closer to the light of day; you are one of the reasons it is!!! Thank you, Joe!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Joe Lange and others
Silent scorn's avatar
Silent scorn
Jun 15Edited

Using twitter to track Trump?? Wow. I do remember the connection between the Las Vegas shooting and saudis. I thought it was prince bin salman who was in town that night and he was the target. Hmm. Didn’t know about the Seth rich connection. So was trumps twitter account deactivated to get rid of the tracing of his whereabouts? Or to set it up in the first place. Can’t remember the sequences because I was not into twitter at all back then. Thank you Joe! So many things going on around that time.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Joe Lange and others
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Lange · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture