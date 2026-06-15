I’ve told people for years, that Prince Alwaleed was Trump’s biggest threat when he became president.

He had groomed and installed Obama as president, placed Brennan in charge of the CIA and controlled Citibank, which was the most crooked political bank in America.

He also flooded the federal government with members of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Alwaleed also controlled Twitter.

It gave him control of the narrative and censorship.

But his control of Twitter was much more than that.

Trump knew Alwaleed was the most dangerous puppet master he would face as president.

Alwaleed attacked Trump on Twitter as a “disgrace.”

“You are a disgrace not only to the GOP but to all America.”

Withdraw from the U.S presidential race as you will never win.”

Dec 11, 2015

Alwaleed’s puppet parroted his master’s comment:

Trump responded with his new “nickname” for Alwaleed.

“Dopey Prince Alwaleed_Talal wants to control our U.S. politicians with daddy’s money. Can’t do it when I get elected.”

Dec 11, 2015

Why would Trump call Alwaleed Dopey?

The Q drops reference “Snow White” many times.

Dopey was one of the seven dwarves.

Trump knew everything about his enemy.

Most people have no idea that Alwaleed controlled the CIA and that they had seven super computers named after the “seven dwarves.”

Pompeo located and shut down those CIA super computers.

———————————

Q drop

143

Nov 12, 2017 12:31:16 PM EST

Anonymous

>>

There are a bunch out there, here is one

>The CIA has 7 supercomputers, and they are all named after the 7 dwarfs from Snow White (Doc, Dopey, Bashful, Grumpy, Sneezy, Sleepy and Happy)

https://cheshirelibraryscience.wordpress.com/tag/cia/

>>

Confirmed.

Go deeper.

Signatures are IMPORTANT.

Q

——————————-

Here’s my article on the takedown of the CIA super computers in Trump’s first term.

But Trump also called Alwaleed Dopey because he was known for “throwing dwarves.”

If you don’t know that story, here’s another article of mine that paints the picture of Alwaleed:

But why was the takeover of Twitter by Elon so important?

Elon described why.

“Twitter is both a social media company and a crime scene”

If you think he’s just talking about violating First Amendment rights, you’re wrong.

Twitter was being used to track and target Trump.

———————————-

Q drop

65

Nov 02, 2017 8:07:18 PM EDT

Anonymous

:::::Flash Traffic:::::

Three letter agency embedded tracking/up-channel into POTUS’ TWITTER to specifically target through specialized geo and send his location.

We anticipated this (see post a few hours ago).

It has begun.

Perhaps more posts to follow as expected imminent departure.

Q

———————————

Do not miss the date on that Q drop. (Nov 2, 2017)

Here’s what else happened on that day.

Trump’s personal Twitter account was temporarily deactivated for 11 minutes on November 2, 2017.

The story was a “rogue” employee.

But something big happened one month earlier that is also connected.

——————————-

Q drop

92

Nov 05, 2017 1:55:46 AM EDT

Anonymous

Seth Rich only mentioned because it directly relates to Saudi Arabia.

Las Vegas.

What hotel did the ‘reported’ gunfire occur from?

What floors specifically?

Who owns the top floors?

Top floors only.

Why is that relevant?

What was the shooter’s name?

What was his net worth?

How do you identify a spook?

———————————-

Stephen Paddock was a CIA asset and the narrative was, that he was a lone wolf single shooter.

Prince Alwaleed owned the top floors of the Mandalay Bay Resort.

There was no sign of Paddock bringing lots of weapons up to his room, because the weapons came from the upper floors.

(more)

——————————

Q drop

92

Nov 05, 2017 1:55:46 AM EDT

Was there only one shooter?

Why was JFK released?

What do the JFK files infer?

Was there only one shooter?

Who was in LV during this time?

What was the real mission?

————————————-

Multiple shooters.

Was Trump in Vegas that night?

What was his mission?

Who else was there?