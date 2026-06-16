Joe Lange

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Deb Nance
Jun 16

Thank you for interpreting this. I don't think I could connect these dots myself no matter how long I tried.

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Grow_Wizzard
Jun 16

When do we get the real disclosure of Obummer, being a Clowns In America construct and illigitimate? How do they expose all of his criminal activity? What has already been conducted at GITMO? Questions questions question but minimal answers... Great Post Joe...

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