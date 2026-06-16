Twitter truly was a “crime scene” when Elon purchased it.

Some “evidence” discovered by Elon, is directly connected to the Las Vegas shooting.

Many people still don’t realize, that Trump was in Vegas meeting with someone important.

——————————-

Q drop

92

Nov 05, 2017 1:55:46 AM EDT

How does this connect to Saudi Arabia?

What just happened in Saudi Arabia?

Who owns the top floors of the hotel?

What happened today in Saudi Arabia?

To who specifically?

Was POTUS in LV that night?

Yes/no?

Why was he there?

Who did he have a classified meeting with?

Did AF1 land at McCarran?

What unmarked tail numbers flew into McCarren that night?

———————————-

Q tells us that Trump was secretly in Vegas meeting with someone in a “classified meeting.”

Who?

Mohammed Bin Salman.

MBS became Crown Prince in a shocking move by the King, in June 2017.

That caught Alwaleed by complete surprise and caused panic.

MBS now had full and complete control over Saudi Arabia.

Alwaleed would never become Crown Prince, so he had placed his puppet, Muhammad bin Nayef, in that position.

But then Nayef was FORCED to abdicate to MBS.

This secret plan to replace Nayef, was carried out by Trump, Jared Kushner and MBS.

It changed everything.

I wrote about this chess move in this article:

MBS and Trump were meeting secretly in Vegas.

Alwaleed tried to kill his two biggest threats, while they were meeting in LV.

There were multiple shooters and some were MS-13.

Just a coincidence that Seth Rich was murdered by MS-13?

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Q drop

92

Nov 05, 2017 1:55:46 AM EDT

Anonymous

Seth Rich only mentioned because it directly relates to Saudi Arabia.

Why is MS13 important?

What doesn’t add up?

Was there only one shooter?

Why was JFK released?

What do the JFK files infer?

Was there only one shooter?

Who was in LV during this time?

What was the real mission?

———————————-

This Q drop was posted on Nov 5, 2017.

That was the day that MBS took his revenge and arrested Alwaleed, along with hundreds of his puppets in Saudi Arabia.

Here’s another Q drop on the same day, talking about MS-13.

——————————-

Q drop

85

Nov 05, 2017 1:06:58 AM EDT

Anonymous

Who funds MS13?

Why did Barack Obama instruct Homeland Security & Border Patrol to release MS13 captures at the border?

What agency has direct ties to (2) major drug cartels?

Why is AG Sessions/ POTUS prioritizing the removal of MS13?

Why is AG Sessions/ POTUS prioritizing building the wall?

Immigration?

Drugs?

Who do you hire for a hit?

Who can be eliminated after the job is complete?

Seth Rich.

Who was found dead (2) shortly after his murder?

What affiliation did they have?

Classified.

Q

—————————-

The CIA has direct ties to several drug cartels and MS-13 was hired to murder Seth Rich, in order to hide what was on the democrat servers.

Alwaleed controlled the CIA and MS-13.

How is this all connected to Twitter?

——————————

Q drop

1102

Apr 09, 2018 12:55:43 PM EDT

JACK

You’re next.

What is JACK’s SECRET Twitter-handle?

‘Dummy’ accounts to talk.

What you SEE is LIMITED.

Think emails (LL, HRC, HUSSEIN, etc).

Q

——————————

Twitter apparently had “dummie accounts” similar to emails, that allowed the “players” to communicate SECRETLY.

They all had SECRET Twitter handles.

Including Alwaleed’s major puppets in the Obama administration.

Q specifically mentions Loretta Lynch, Hillary and Obama.

Why?

When does a bird sing?

————————

Q drop

153

Nov 14, 2017 9:25:09 PM EST

Why, again, were the arrests made in Saudi Arabia so very important?

What strings were immediately cut?

Follow the money.

When does a BIRD SING?

Q

————————-

All strings were cut from Alwaleed’s puppets.

How?

“Follow the money.”

——————

Q drop

539

Jan 14, 2018 3:27:00 PM EST

Anonymous

>>

just saw story about alwaleed in prison because he won’t pay 6 billion to secure freedoom

>>

He doesn’t have 6b.

We froze his assets.

Think logically.

When does a BIRD TALK?

Q

———————

“Who’s strings were cut?”