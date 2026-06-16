Alwaleed’s arrest and the confiscation of all his wealth, took away his power and control.

He’s been under house arrest ever since.

It removed him from the chessboard and cut the strings to all his puppets.

——————-

Q drop

245

Dec 01, 2017 12:46:51 AM EST

Hussein is evil and a real loser.

No special treatment.

Shopping around for a (new) handler/protection is fun to watch on the SATELLITE/spy comms.

Morons, all of them.

Q

————————

It wasn’t just Obama.

Here’s a Q drop on the very day that Alwaleed was arrested in Saudi Arabia:

——————-

Q drop

93

Nov 05, 2017 2:06:00 AM EST

Anonymous

>>

Is HRC just a puppet and the goal is to take down her minders and the real kingpins?

>>

Correction:

HRC was a puppet but her strings were recently cut.

She’s now on her own and fighting for her life.

Q

—————-

Trump flipped the chessboard completely, by taking down his biggest threat in his first year.

He has controlled the chessboard ever since and the enemy has been FORCED to “react,” instead of controlling things.

But who else’s strings were cut?

It wasn’t just Obama and Hillary.

Do you remember the third person mentioned in the Twitter “dummie account” Q drop?

When does a bird sing?

———————-

Q drop

2261

Sep 21, 2018 6:42:41 PM EDT

PANIC IN DC

[Loretta Lynch] talking = TRUTH reveal TARMAC [Bill Clinton]?

[Loretta Lynch] talking = TRUTH reveal COMEY HRC EMAIL CASE?

[Loretta Lynch] talking = TRUTH reveal HUSSEIN instructions re: HRC EMAIL CASE?

[Loretta Lynch] talking = TRUTH reveal BRENNAN NO NAME COORD TO FRAME POTUS?

……………..

FISA = START

FISA BRINGS DOWN THE HOUSE.

WHEN DO BIRDS SING?

Q

—————-

Loretta Lynch was in the middle of a lot of Obama conspiracies.

She has completely fallen off the radar.

She quickly took a deal.

Now she’s singing like a bird.

Panic in DC.

The enemy still thought their “secret” communications through Gmail drafts and “dummie accounts” on Twitter were safe.

We have it all.

Do you remember what happened on June 10, 2018?

The media swept this story under the rug.

———————-

Q drop

1728

Jul 27, 2018 1:14:22 PM EDT

Unauthorized missile fired.

Unauthorized emergency incoming missile threat activated HAWAII.

POTUS AF1.

POTUS re-routes. Coincidence?

NO MSM investigations?

Biggest threat to the American people!

Q

——————

Trump and Kim Jong Un were having a public spat, threatening war.

But in the background, Pompeo was secretly removing CIA control of North Korea.

The enemy feared the American people learning the truth and attempted to start a war.

An “unauthorized” missile launch from a nuclear submarine near Whidbey Island, Washington, was captured on camera.

That wasn’t supposed to happen.

———————-

Q drop

1729

Jul 27, 2018 1:17:30 PM EDT

Anonymous

>>

Where did the missle go? Blown up in sky?

>>

F-16s intercept.

Q

——————

Q drop

1730

Jul 27, 2018 1:21:16 PM EDT

Anonymous

>>

An F16 can shoot a missile out of the air?

>>

Specialized weapons package.

CLAS-5.

Q

———————

This began the string of Q drops referencing the submarine movie The Hunt For Red October.

Guess who died a few months later and had served in the Navy?

“No name.”

Coincidence?

This was TREASON at the highest levels.

——————-

Q drop

4828

Oct 07, 2020 9:48:34 PM EDT

Do you remember when the media had wall-to-wall [live in fear] coverage re: NK?

Do you remember when HAWAII ‘accidentally’ sounded the incoming missile alarm?

What happened?

NK no longer a nuclear threat?

Mountain collapse?

China seeking NK commitment to fire short[long]-range ballistic missile(s) pre_election?

Q

——————-

The unauthorized missile launch and the sounding of the missile alarm in Hawaii, was a coordinated effort by the enemy to start WWIII.

———————-

Q drop

725

Feb 11, 2018 3:37:17 PM EST

Ask yourself, would the PUBLIC understand the following statement: “Rogue actors (Clowns/US former heads of State) initiated a missile launch in order to ‘force’ the US into a WAR/conflict against X?”

——————

Elon’s purchase of X has changed everything.