Joe Lange

Joe Lange

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Thomas Hickey
Jun 16

Reading this right at 17:17

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Sandra Levine
Jun 16

Thanks, again, Joe. My dinner time reading! Thrillers. Good review of what we lived through! Thanks for continuing to connect the news, Q and reality. We need it! Liking the song they sang.

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