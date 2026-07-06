Joe Lange

Joe Lange

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ALtab's avatar
ALtab
4h

Well, we know the historical role of the banking system in the US. We also know that the Q plan stated, reiterated by Trump, the goal is to ensure the little people aren’t destroyed when the cabal’s system is. Should the banks fail, so would everything else, so the deal is to remove the infiltrated cabal minions without total destruction. It’s getting to the very interesting stage. Thanks to you, Joe, it’s not a scary moment, but has logical and well planned moves.

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Grow_Wizzard's avatar
Grow_Wizzard
3h

I have been stating for years there are only 2 emotions, Love and Fear! We live in a world where fear programming is everywhere. Fear this, fear that, fear fear fear. You see it on the Tell-Lie-Vision that runs 24/7/365 in almost every home, slowly programming everyone to a fear based reality. When the truth is Fear is just False Evidence Appearing Real!!! The truth is being exposed and the movement to a love world is in the process of beoming.... Silver is one example of that. When we make Love the floor and everything else is above that, there will be no room for fear. And those selling fear will out themselves for who they are, fear mongers... Peace...

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