JPM stopped shorting SILVER.

They’re also doing something else that’s important.

What is JPM doing?

“-- down a net 1.3 million troy ounces over the last two weeks. They’ve parted with a lot of silver in the last eight or so months...around 75 million oz.

But that number doesn’t include the silver that JPMorgan owns and has stored at the other COMEX-approved depositories. They’ve shipped out lots of that over the months and years...especially this year so far -- and a lot of it out of CNT.”

JPM has been unloading a lot of SILVER over the last year.

Who is “accumulating?”

Tech companies?

Treasury?

Advanced weapons manufacturers?

All of the above?

But if JPM is no longer shorting SILVER to put a cap on the price, then who is?

“Then there’s that other little matter of the monster short position in silver held by Bank of America in the OTC market...with JPMorgan & Friends on the long side.”

Anybody remember my Substack article on SILVER from back in Feb 2025?

I was telling people to watch Bank of America.

Link:

BofA is also playing a key role in the “controlled demolition” of the fiat financial system.

“In the article, the OCC Report stated that BofA had $8.3 billion in precious metal derivatives at the end of Q4/2020 -- but the BofA’s derivatives position is now up to $120.7 billion as of the end of Q4/2025...an almost fifteen-fold increase.”

Did you catch that?

While the biggest manipulator of SILVER was going fully “long” for the first time, BofA was massively “increasing” their SILVER short derivatives.

BofA went from 8.3 billion in derivatives short, to 120 billion short derivatives of SILVER.

They don’t have the “physical” SILVER to back up that trade if SILVER spikes higher.

Are you seeing a “possible” setup?

BofA isn’t the only big bank shorting SILVER.

“In silver, I suspect that a goodly chunk of the gross short position in the Big 4 commercial category is mostly held by only two traders...both of them U.S. banks...Wells Fargo and BofA. In the last Bank Participation Report from three weeks ago, 5 U.S. bullion banks held a gross short position of 12,884 COMEX contracts...down a whole bunch from April -- and their lowest short position on record -- and one has to suspect that it’s even lower than that now.”

Notice what’s happening recently.

The bullion banks are quickly dumping their short positions in SILVER.

While at the same time, BofA and Wells Fargo are “increasing” their SILVER short positions.

Do you see the “setup?”

Do you remember Bear Stearns?

Anybody remember what happened in 2008 to “trigger” the collapse of the banking system?

It wasn’t real estate derivatives. It was the spike in SILVER prices that broke Bear Stearns.

That bank was the first domino.

“Once these short covering rallies in both silver and gold begin anew...we’ll see if they need to get taken over, like Bear Stearns did back in 2008 -- and for the same reason. If that’s the case, JPMorgan...their counterparty to these trades ...will pick them up for next to nothing as well.”

That’s exactly how JPM became the biggest holder of physical SILVER on the planet.

Bear Stearns went bankrupt because of SILVER shorts and JPM took them over.

Is JPM about to do a repeat, or is there something bigger happening?

As I have stated for years now.

I believe Trump took control of JPM back in 2019.

“The case was revealed in September 2019 when a 14-count criminal indictment against three current or former JPMorgan employees, including the global head of base and precious metals trading, was unsealed.”

They were convicted and several unnamed coconspirators took a deal.

That’s when BofA began loading up on SILVER short derivatives to manipulate the price.

Did Trump also take control of BofA?

Do you remember which two banks Trump publicly called out at Davos for “de-banking” conservatives?

Listen to Trump at the very end:

Has Trump also leveraged BofA?